This watercooler is the size of a case and can cool 4 video cards at once

THE Bykski, known for providing cooling solutions, whether for waterblocks for video cards, or parts for those who want to build a custom liquid cooler system, announced the Bykski B-1080-CEC-Xwatercooler composed of a gigantic aluminum structure that houses 9 fans of 120mm (aligned in a 3×3 layout), in addition to a pump, radiator and water tank.

Designed to be installed outside the cabinet, the Bykski B-1080-CEC-X is the size of one. Measuring 420 x 488 x 138 mm, its dimensions are comparable to a mid-tower case, as well as its weight: 5 Kg. Obviously, Bykski is positioning the new product as a solution for workstations, or small servers.

The cooler connects to the power supply via a 4-pin Molex connector.

On the front panel there is a panel that indicates the Bykski B-1080-CEC-X fluid level. This air cooler also impresses in terms of performance. Being able to cool up to four video cards at once, Bykski talks about a capacity to pump up to 700 liters per hour, and it is possible to handle a TDP of 2000W!

To be fully functional, buyers of the Bykski B-1080-CEC-X will need a CPU or GPU waterblock with the G1/4 connection.

price and availability

The Bykski B-1080-CEC-X is available now for US$559 (R$2,998, in direct conversion).