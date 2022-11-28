Timothée Chalamet praises Zendaya and Florence Pugh’s ‘seriously amazing’ performance in sequel

Timothée Chalamet spoke about the dynamic between the actors’ characters – who will live a love triangle in Dune: Part II

With the end of filming for the sequel Dune: Part 2 (2023) approaching, Timothée Chalametpraised the castmates zendaya and Florence Pugh for their performances in the feature film in an interview with Variety🇧🇷 While Chalametand zendayareprise the roles of Paul Atreides and chani🇧🇷 pugh will give life to Princess Irulan🇧🇷

It is not the first time that the actresses work together, having acted together in lovely women (2019), from Greta Gerwigby which pugh received his first nomination for oscar as Best Supporting Actress in 2020.

in the books of Frank Herbert🇧🇷 Paul Atreides 🇧🇷Timothée Chalamet) ends up dating Princess Irulan 🇧🇷Florence Pugh), in spite of chani 🇧🇷zendaya) be your true soulmate. A similar amorous configuration is seen in lovely women (2019).

Florence is really special. She was amazing at Dune – seriously amazing, just like Z [Zendaya]🇧🇷 She brought gravitas to the role. Already zendaya it’s not over yet [as filmagens], but what we have is amazing. Is it over there [Zendaya] it’s delivering exactly what it did for the first one – but in greater abundance.

Chalametand zendayastarred together Dune (2021), which grossed $401 million at the worldwide box office and received 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture. The film is a remake of Duneof 1984, which was directed by David Lynch.

More about Dune: Part II

As the official synopsis of Dune: Part 2 (2023), published by Warner Bros. Pictures and by Legendary Studiosthe film will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides 🇧🇷Timothée Chalamet) while it joins to chani 🇧🇷zendaya) and the Fremen during a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Torn between a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he struggles to avert a terrible future.

To adapt the science fiction work of Frank Herbertthe six-time Oscar-winning film had to be split into two parts – the first available on HBO Max🇧🇷 Dune: Part 2 is set to hit theaters worldwide on November 3, 2023.