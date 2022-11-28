Twitter will have 3 verification badges

Recently, the richest tycoon on planet Earth took over Twitter. Elon Musk, who is also responsible for Tesla and SpaceX, is now the commander of the social network. According to an announcement this Friday (25), the platform will have new verification stamps. There will be three different colors to identify user profiles.

Elon Musk says Twitter will have more verification badges

According to Musk, Twitter will have a golden seal for companies, others in gray for governments and the traditional blue seals remain for individuals. One of the other modifications is that it will be possible to pay to have the dreamed blue seal of verification. That is, celebrities, artists, journalists, musicians, activists, politicians and any ordinary person can have their profile verified.

To show some more relevant people, the profile will have a chance to display some smaller logo. However, the businessman did not go into detail about the news. He said that next week he will release more innovations on the twitter🇧🇷

“All verified individual humans will have the same blue badge, as the boundary of what constitutes ‘notable’ is very subjective. Individuals can have a small secondary logo showing they belong to an organization if verified as such by that organization. We will give a longer explanation next week,” said Elon Musk.

Checks will be done manually

It is important to point out that the checks will be done manually by Twitter employees themselves. Musk commented that the process will be laborious, “but necessary”. Even paid verification stamps have generated a lot of controversy recently. Anyone willing to pay $8 a month will be able to use the blue badge on their profile within the platform.

Some users did not like the new feature, as it facilitates the work of counterfeiters. To give you an idea, even an account of Jesus Christ received such a verification seal, as if it were a real person.