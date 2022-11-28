Video: Eduardo Bolsonaro is spotted in the game of Brazil in Qatar

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL) was spotted enjoying the game of the Brazilian national team against Switzerland this Monday (11/28) alongside his wife, Heloisa Bolsonaro, at Estádio 974, in Qatar, in the second round of the group stage of the World Cup.

The parliamentarian appeared during a FIFA live broadcast on streamer Casimiro’s channel. He appears posing for pictures at halftime of the game, which ended with a 1-0 victory for Brazil.

VERY SERIOUS: Eduardo Bolsonaro and his conje ​​are spotted in Qatar enjoying the cup game, while the patriots are at the door of the barracks under rain, sun, sunstroke and leptospirosis 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CmJv7RxTjk — Jairme (@jairmearrependi) November 28, 2022

On social networks, some users mocked the presence of the deputy in the match. “The patriot taking the rain in front of the barracks and Eduardo Bolsonaro watching the World Cup there in Qatar”, said an internet user. Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) were disappointed with the presence of Eduardo and his wife in Qatar.

“You and your husband are at the stadium in Qatar while Brazil is on fire, Eduardo’s cardboard”, wrote a person on Heloisa’s Instagram profile. “Very disappointed in you and your husband,” pointed out another.

O metropolises questioned the deputy’s advisor about the trip, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

opposition criticism

After the repercussion of the images of the deputy in Qatar, the opposition went to social networks to criticize the parliamentarian. Deputies Alencar Santana, Fernanda Melchionna and Paulo Pimenta criticized the president’s son.

The argument is that while Eduardo Bolsonaro is enjoying the World Cup in the Middle East, his father’s supporters have been in front of army barracks for days asking for a military intervention that will not happen.

“While some are embarrassed in front of barracks, doing choreographies out of tune, marching, playing at being military and asking for help from the Armed Forces, others are in Qatar, like Eduardo Bolsonaro”, wrote the Psol deputy.

Eduardo Bolsonaro watching the World Cup in Qatar in a VIP area and the “patriots” facing rain, cold, hail and wind. pic.twitter.com/AGx8ywtmCG — Department Alencar Santana (@AlencarBraga13) November 28, 2022

While some are embarrassed in front of barracks, doing choreographies that are out of tune, marching, playing at being a soldier and asking for help from the Armed Forces, others are in Qatar, like Eduardo Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/ZvyNAWSZSY — Fernanda Melchionna (@fernandapsol) November 28, 2022