Vini Jr honors Neymar in celebration of annulled goal in the Cup – 11/28/2022

Neymar stayed at the Brazilian team’s hotel and was absent from the duel against Switzerland, but he was symbolically present in Brazil’s second match at the Qatar World Cup. The number 10 was honored by Vinicius Jr, who made his characteristic celebration by scoring a goal in the 19th minute of the second half. The goal, however, was disallowed by Richarlison’s impediment at the start of the play.

With that, the game valid for the second round of Group G remained tied by 0 to 0. But the score did not end at zero. About 20 minutes later, in a move “a la Real Madrid”, Brazil opened the scoring. Vini Jr activated Rodrygo, who served Casemiro, who sent a first-rate slice to fill Switzerland’s net. 1 to 0 and classification to the guaranteed round of 16.

The Brazilian team reached six points with the victory and secured at least second place in the group. The other vacancy for the knockout stage is still open, with Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia alive in the dispute.

The decisive matches of the bracket will be played next Friday (2), at 4 pm (Brasília time). The duels will be Serbia x Switzerland and Brazil x Cameroon.

Neymar suffered ligament damage and bone swelling in his right ankle on his debut against Serbia. He is recovering quickly, but remains a doubt for the rest of the competition.

