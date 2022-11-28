what movie will be on monday, june 20 (06/20)

An American film will be shown on Today’s Hot Screen, Monday, June 20 (20/06), from 22:45 (Brasília time), on TV Globo. Directed by Peter Berg, “The Day of the Attack” is a drama and suspense film.

The 2013 Boston Marathon terrorist attacks lead Police Sgt. Tommy Saunders, Special Agent Richard Deslauries, Police Commissioner Ed Davis, Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese and Nurse Carol Saunders to team up with survivors in a quest to identify and capture those responsible for the attack before they can claim new victims.

Cast of protagonists is formed by Kevin Bacon, Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, JK Simmons and Michelle Monaghan.

Subscribe to O POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts in stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Columnists always available and unlimited access. Subscribe to POVO+ by clicking here

About the subject









see trailer

hot screen today

The Day of the Attack

When: today, Monday, June 20 (06/20), from 22:45

Where: Globo open channel

Vida&Arte Podcast

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural topics. The content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker platforms. Listen to the podcast by clicking here.

Doubts, Reviews and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags