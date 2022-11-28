WhatsApp data leak is REAL and you need to be CAREFUL

An investigation released by Cybernews has alarmed many WhatsApp users. That’s because she points out a new data leak that made the information of 487 million users available to anonymous people. The information was released last Thursday (24).

According to what was reported, a hacker put the data up for sale within a forum on November 16th. Cybernews verified part of the data leak and came to the conclusion that it is something real.

The most likely, according to the complainant, is that the hacker used a technique called data scraping. The purpose of this procedure is to extract public data, even if there is no security breach. O Whatsapphowever, prohibits this type of attitude.

Data leakage must be avoided by companies, says analyst

“In this era, we all leave a sizable digital footprint – and tech giants like Meta must take every precaution and means to protect that data,” says Mantas Sasnauskas – he is the head of the research team at Cybernews.

“We must ask whether an additional clause of ‘scraping or platform abuse is not allowed in the Terms and Conditions’ is sufficient. Threat actors don’t care about these terms, so companies must take strict measures to mitigate threats and prevent abuse of the platform from a technical point of view.”

It is worth noting that the data leak did not occur due to a WhatsApp security flaw. Even so, it is important to emphasize the need for additional barriers so that anyone can have access to the information of millions of users.

Even though the data scraping tactic is prohibited, it has been used and taken over a lot of individual information. Until the closing of this matter, the Whatsapp did not respond to the iG portal, which published the news first.