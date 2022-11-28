WhatsApp: See how to put two photos in the profile of the application

WhatsApp users manage to put two photos on their profile through a very simple trick. To perform the procedure, you will need to use Instagram or another image editor.

If you are an indecisive person, surely you already had doubts about which photo to put on your profile. Whatsapp🇧🇷 However, the messenger still does not have an editor that allows the inclusion of photos in the profile. However, that doesn’t stop other apps from helping with this process.

See how to put two photos on WhatsApp profile below!

How to join two images to put on WhatsApp

To carry out this operation, you will need to use the Instagram or another image editor that allows you to collage photos. See how below:

Open Instagram on your cell phone; Go to the option to create a Story; Then click on “Layout” in the menu on the left; Select a split-screen layout and take a photo or load the camera image to fill the left and right photo; Adjust the position of the images and tap the “Confirm” icon in the center of the screen; Instead of publishing the Story, tap the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner and select “Save”; Ready! If you don’t want to post the montage to your Story, discard it.

After joining the two photos and saving them on your phone, change your WhatsApp profile picture. Check out the guidance below:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone; Go to “Settings”; Tap your photo and then the “Camera” icon; On the next screen, choose the “Gallery” option; Once this is done, select the image you created, adjust it in the indicated space; To finish the procedure, click on “OK”.

Hide your photo on WhatsApp

First of all, you need to verify that your profile picture on Whatsapp is available to all messaging platform users. If so, it is possible that you hide it. Understand why below:

1st reason: The general availability of your profile photo allows anyone to view the image, whether your contact or not;

2nd reason: Unknown people can download your photo without you noticing. Through this, cybercriminals often create fraudulent accounts using the media;

3rd reason: Other people in bad faith can still use specific applications to have access to their image in high quality;

4th reason: By hiding your profile picture you prevent third parties from taking screenshots;

5th reason: In the messenger it is possible to hide the photo from everyone or for some people. Therefore, it is indicated that you choose to release your profile image only to users you trust.