When is the next match at the 2022 World Cup?

The Brazilian team faces Switzerland in the 2022 World Cup in a Group G game, this Monday, 28. The teams meet again after a match that ended in a draw during the Cup hosted in Russia in 2018.

Following the group stage of the World Cup, Brazil faces the selection of Cameroon.

Brazil’s next game at the 2022 World Cup: time, date and venue

The match between Brazil and Cameroon takes place on Friday, December 2 (12/02), at 4 pm (Brasília time), at the National Stadium of Lusail in Qatar.

Cameroon: About Brazil’s next opponent in the 2022 World Cup

The dispute between the Cameroon team against Serbia took place today, 28, at the Al Janoub Stadium, and ended in a draw with the score of 3 to 3.

The highlight was Cameroonian player Vincent Aboubakar. The number 10 came on nine minutes into the second half, when Serbia was ahead (3-1), and managed to turn the game around, being elected the star of the game.

In practice, the tie between Serbia and Cameroon is beneficial for Brazil, since, in the event of a victory against Switzerland, the Brazilian team will already be classified for the round of 16 of the Cup.

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup games?

Rede Globo maintains exclusivity in broadcasting the World Cup on free-to-air TV, in addition to the closed channel SporTV and the streaming Globoplay who will also broadcast the competition in its entirety.

The influencer Casimiro also received the rights to broadcast the World Cup matches on YouTube (CazéTV) and Twitch (Casimito).

The International Football Federation (FIFA) itself, responsible for the World Cup, launched its streaming free and online for fans to enjoy games in high resolution, FIFA Plus (Fifa +).

World Cup 2022: schedule by stage



Group stage: November 20th to December 2nd (four games a day)

November 20th to December 2nd (four games a day) Round of 16: December 3rd to December 6th (two games a day)

December 3rd to December 6th (two games a day) Quarterfinals: December 9th and 10th (two games a day)

December 9th and 10th (two games a day) Semifinals: December 13th and 14th

December 13th and 14th 3rd Place Match: December 17th

December 17th Final: December 18th

World Cup 2022: groups



Check the list of the 2022 World Cup groups below. The Brazilian team faces Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon:

A group: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

England, Iran, United States, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Peru/Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Peru/Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

World Cup 2022: match schedules



Group stage: 7am, 10am, 1pm and 4pm (last round: 12pm and 4pm)

7am, 10am, 1pm and 4pm (last round: 12pm and 4pm) Eighths and Quarters: 12:00 and 16:00

12:00 and 16:00 Semifinal: 4 pm

4 pm 3rd place and final decision: 12 noon

World Cup 2022: CURIOSITIES about Qatar

