Who can Brazil face in the round of 16 of the World Cup?

With the victory of Brazil in the game against Switzerland by 1 to 0 this Monday, the 28th, the selection can face the team that is in second place in Group H in the World Cup in Qatar🇧🇷 Composed by PortugalSouth Korea, Uruguay and Ghana, the group is now led by the star’s team Cristiano Ronaldowith six points.

Therefore, if Brazil is in the first position of Group G, Tite’s team can play against Ghana. Now, if Brazil is in the second position of the key, the Brazilian team will play against the first place in Group H, that is, at that moment Portugal, after the victory against Uruguay.

Brazilian team celebrates Richarlison’s goal against Serbia in the group stage Photograph: François-Xavier MARIT/AFP

Everything could still change, of course, depending on the other Group H games and the game between Brazil and Cameroon on Friday, the 2nd, at 4 pm. The bracket placements are not yet defined, although Brazil has already guaranteed its participation in the round of 16 after the first two rounds.

In the quarterfinals, considering the best possible scenario, with victories by Brazil in the group stage and in the round of 16, the team could face Spain or Morocco🇧🇷

If Tite’s team takes second place in the group stage of the World Cup and wins the first place in Group H in the round of 16, the confrontation in the quarterfinals will be with the team that comes out victorious in the game between Croatia and Japan🇧🇷 There are still many constraints until the end of the first stage of the Qatar Cup. With six points, Brazil went well past the two bolts of Serbia and Switzerland. It should be easier on that aspect from now on.