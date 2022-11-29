″Spain is the great candidate to win the World Cup″

Tata Martino, Mexican coach, had no doubts in electing the team that he considers to be the big favorite in the tournament.

Tata Martino, coach of Mexico, pointed this Tuesday, in a press conference, to the one he considers to be the “great candidate” to win the 2022 World Cup, choosing Spain.

“It seems that she is the only one that proposes a football totally different from what we have seen at the World Cup. Sometimes winning while playing in such an aesthetic way is more difficult than when you win by chance. I see her as a great candidate [à conquista do Mundial’2022]”, he considered.

Asked what his definition of “playing well” is, not least because the Mexican national team’s performances at the World Cup have been the target of criticism, the coach avoided making excuses.

“When someone says ‘we played well for 60 minutes’, we are describing a situation. The match has to be analyzed from that place. This group is far from hiding behind excuses, it was never our intention. It strikes me mediocre that someone coaches a team for four years and thinks that excuses are enough to stay in office”, he said.

Mexico has just one point in two rounds played at the 2022 Mundial and is forced to beat Saudi Arabia (three points) on Wednesday (7 pm) – they also need Poland to beat Argentina – to secure a place in the round of 16 Final.