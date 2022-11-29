💙 APPEARED | PS5 finally gets its Black Friday discount

The PlayStation 5 is a top of the line and powerful console. The model was very popular during Black Friday, but ended up disappearing. But November isn’t over yet and now is the time. CT Offers found this excellent opportunity for you to guarantee yours at the lowest price in this bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, via Zoom!

PlayStation 5 with Horizon Forbidden West

About PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is equipped with a very high-speed SSD. The hardware in question was developed exclusively for the console, which generates high compatibility and very high speeds in storage and reading. That way, loading screens and game launch moments happen in a matter of seconds.

As a next-gen console, the PS5 can run games in 4K and up to 120 frames per second. With this, the images not only become much prettier and richer in detail, but also the animations become smoother and more fluid. Another positive point is that it comes with an 8K video output, which allows the console to be connected to TVs with this type of very high resolution.

The great highlight and appeal of the PlayStation 5 is due to the exclusive titles, and they are always the most anticipated of the year. Games like Ratchet & Clank and even Horizon Forbidden West can only be played on PlayStation 5.

