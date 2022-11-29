007: Léa Seydoux teases fans with return for new Bond

Daniel Craig ended his cycle as James Bond in 007: No Time to Die (2021), but that doesn’t mean that other actors who accompanied him are prevented from returning in the next films of the franchise. Frenchwoman Léa Seydoux, who debuted in 007 Against Specter (2015), provoked fans by hinting that her Madeleine Swann might return in the future. “Who knows?” she trailed off.

“After all, I’m still alive. It was James who died, not me. So who knows? Maybe I’ll come back,” she told Deadline during the Telluride film festival. The secret agent, it is worth remembering, sacrificed himself to save the life of Madeleine and little Mathilde (Lisa-Dorah Sonnet), who he had just discovered was her daughter.

“Seriously for a moment, Madeleine walks away with their daughter at the very end because James saved them. We’re going to have a new Bond because Daniel Craig’s died, but who’s to say Madeleine won’t come back?”, said Léa Seydoux.

The actress admitted, however, that she will not have news of her future in the 007 franchise until producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson decide who will be the new interpreter of the most famous secret agent in the world. In June, the person responsible for the franchise revealed that the search for the actor who will take on the mantle had not even begun.

“We are working on where to go with him, we are discussing that. There’s no script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next movie. Because it’s really a reinvention of Bond,” Barbara told Deadline. The strategy is to start production on the feature only in 2024, so there is still time for such an important choice.

At British bookmakers, the public’s favorite to take on the role is Henry Cavill. But Idris Elba and Regé-Jean Page are also highly rated and offer a dose of diversity to the character. Other suggested names are Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Aidan Turner, Luke Evans, Jamie Dornan and even Lashana Lynch, who became the new 007 in No Time to Die. Who would you like to see as the next James Bond?