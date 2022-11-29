10 Best Comic Book Movies to Stream on HBO Max » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

with the likes of black adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters shows that the comic book/superhero genre is continually proving its staying power in theaters, but HBO Max is one of the best platforms to stream many of these movies. And as Disney+ does for Marvel, HBO Max is the streaming home for all things DC.

They certainly don’t have the sheer volume of content that Marvel Studios has always churned out, but there are certainly some worthwhile entries in DC’s back catalog. From genre classics like Richard Donner and Christopher Reeve Supermanto recent hits like Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batmanthere’s a solid range of what fans can expect from comic book movies on HBO Max.

Batman Begins (2005)

The Tim Burton movies of the late ’80s and early ’90s are admirable and wonderfully eccentric screams in their own right, but the films that followed the director’s departure left the Batman IP – theatrically – in dire straits. Enter Christopher Nolan, and out came the grounded, gritty live-action reinvention that Caped Crusader sorely needed.

batman begins paid homage to comic book classics, using names like Year one to capture the spirit of what makes this character so compelling. With Christian Bale’s iconic take on the protagonist and clever interpretations of supervillains Ra’s al Ghul and Scarecrow, batman begins it’s a tasteful balance of dark and serious with the comic book genre’s inherent sense of the fantastic.

Superman (1978)

Superman is the member of the Trinity who has arguably gotten the most tumultuous and undeserved treatment in live-action, despite the Man of Tomorrow being essentially the face of the “superhero”. Perhaps Henry Cavill’s long-awaited return and second chance will spark the Kryptonian’s theatrical renaissance, but in the meantime, many fans of the hero still look fondly at director Richard Donner and actor Christopher Reeve’s time with him in Superman🇧🇷

While it’s arguably an older film, Reeve’s sheer charisma, John Williams’ iconic score, and moving story combine for a loving adaptation of what makes the hero such a brilliant humanitarian inspiration in comics.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Often hailed as one of the greatest superhero moves in general, Nolan’s second effort with The dark Knight was a cinematic force to be reckoned with for the genre. In addition to Heath Ledger’s unique performance as the Clown Prince of Crime himself, the film drew on classic comics such as the killing joke and the long halloween to create an equally gripping superhero movie and an engrossing Michael Mann-like crime drama Warm🇧🇷

Bale and Ledger’s characters had a tension-filled dynamic, and Aaron Eckhart’s portrayal of Two-Face brilliantly added extra elements of tragedy and heartfelt stakes.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Of the hallowed “DC Trinity,” Wonder Woman was the most overdue superhero for a significant live-action adaptation. Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot did just that with their 2017 film of the same name, proving to be an admirable job of doing justice to Wonder Woman’s source material.

wonder Woman puts a spin on the superhero genre by telling a throwback origin story to the Amazon, deftly showing Diana Prince’s early ties to the human world. The typical CGI final fight was a little underwhelming, but the backdrop of World War I was a fitting backdrop for this tale, with the action set pieces, heartfelt story, and dynamic between Gadot’s hero and Chris’ Steve Trevor. Pine being notable highlights.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

It met the astronomical and impossibly high standards set by its widely acclaimed predecessor, The Dark Knight Rises managed to pitch to round out a satisfying end to Nolan and Bale’s time with the superhero.

is similar to Return of the Jedi of The Dark Knight Trilogy, as it doesn’t live up to what came before it, but it’s a good ending and a well-deserved victory lap for Bruce Wayne’s three-movie character arc. Also borrowing some of the best arcs from the Batman comics, such as Knightfall🇧🇷 Nobody’s landand The Dark Knight Returns🇧🇷 go up it’s a fitting send-off for the hero as it challenges him with Tom Hardy’s imposing take on Bane.

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (1980)

At the time, the sudden resignation of Richard Donner from Superman II it was a major controversy among fans, but those same audiences were – at least – treated to their full cut version of the film in the domestic release. The theatrical version still garnered positive reception, but fan reception was mediocre.

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut it’s a stunning version that’s also a radically different version of the theatrical version, restoring a significant amount of cut scenes and even Marlon Brando’s character. It was warmly received, with critics citing its revamped tonal balance as a faithful successor to Donner’s original film and an iteration that reveres Superman as a character.

The Batman (2022)

The live-action side of the Batman franchise also struggled after Nolan’s trilogy established itself, with the DCEU’s first steps having reverberating effects on the character’s status in the interconnected timeline to this day. However, even up to the high standard of Nolan’s films, Matt Reeves successfully rebooted the World’s Greatest Detective with Robert Pattinson in The Batman🇧🇷

This is, in part, finally honing in on the aforementioned detective element, which even begins🇧🇷 Knightand go up neglected, with a chilling Zodiac– Riddler-inspired twist with Paul Dano and broodingly reclusive with its hero. O bat Man it’s filled with a gothic crime-noir style that’s both reminiscent of the source material and something new, alongside arguably the most beautiful Gotham City since Burton’s films.

Joker (2019)

like with The Dark Knight Trilogy, keeping up with Heath Ledger’s incarnation of the Joker was always going to be a tall order. But DC Films made the bold decision to make a solo film of one of Batman’s most iconic supervillains with Clown🇧🇷 The idea of ​​giving the Clown Prince of Crime an “ultimate” origin is controversial, but Todd Phillips’ idea CabbyThe influenced take with the great Joaquin Phoenix under the make-up proved to be a winning combination.

Part of its criticism is admittedly due to leaning too heavily on the Martin Scorsese classic to the point of being a crutch, but Clown — aided by Phoenix’s winning performance — managed to feel like an alternate-universe “DC Black Label” live-action movie.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

After the widely panned 2016 film, Guardians of the Galaxy Director and current co-president of DC Studios, James Gunn, was hired to reinvent this villain/anti-hero team in The Suicide Squad🇧🇷 This film serves as an indirect sequel to its predecessor and overall manages to reverse Suicide squadgeneral brand of cheesy jitters.

Gunn is clearly at his best when playing in a sandbox of unlikely misfits, with the unique cast filled with a colorful and sassy personality. Some audiences’ mileage may vary for Gunn’s dirty humor, but overall it’s genuine with characters who have equally heartfelt motives and backstories.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Another director’s cut, Justice League by Zack Snyder it was also a major restoration and change from what turned out to be the original theatrical release. movies like batman vs superman and Steel man were heavily criticized for their oppressive grimdark tone, but this director’s cut was a much more welcome tonal balance.

Its cast is instilled with a refreshing dose of hopeful optimism – that is, Batman – and underpinned by a most rewarding team story. Its runtime and plot pacing can feel heavy-handed and self-indulgent at times, but it’s a cohesive crossover event and respectable live-action Justice League movie that’s certainly a step up from the muddled theatrical attempt. by Joss Whedon.