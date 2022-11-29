10 Most Exciting TV Shows Premiering in 2023 » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

From Peacemaker for The Afterparty for Separation for Our flag means death for paper girls for dragon house for walker, 2022 was a great year for new TV shows. But 2023 is shaping up to be just as good, if not an even better year for new TV shows. HBO, AMC, CBS, Disney+, Marvel and Lucasfilm all have tempting TV projects on the horizon.

These networks, streaming services and production companies will not be letting TV audiences leave their homes in 2023 with exciting shows like Ahsoka🇧🇷 secret invasion🇧🇷 The last of usand The Walking Dead: Dead City hitting the airwaves next year.

Echo

In mid-2023, Marvel Studios will release Echoa spin off of Archer hawk, on Disney+. Alaqua Cox is set to reprise her role as Maya Lopez, who will return to her hometown to reconnect with her family and make peace with her past. Echo is one of the MCU’s most likable villains, poised to become the star of her own story.

Marion Dayre created the series and will serve as head writer. Perhaps the most exciting part of the spin-off is that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively.

true lies

CBS picked up a TV adaptation of true lies for a full season that will premiere next year. One of James Cameron’s most underrated films, true lies stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a secret agent who struggles to balance his dangerous duties as a spy with his responsibilities as a suburban husband and father.

That premise is tailor-made for an action-comedy TV series, and a small-screen adaptation of the film has been in development for years. Anthony Hemingway directed the pilot episode of the CBS show, which will air in 2023.

Ahsoka

The MandalorianThe live-action incarnation of Ahsoka Tano is getting her own spin-off series in 2023. Not only is Rosario Dawson reprising her role as the title character in Ahsoka🇧🇷 Hayden Christensen is back as her former master Anakin Skywalker.

Led by Dave Filoni, who co-created the character with George Lucas himself, Ahsoka it will also feature Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

time bandits

Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi are working on a TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s cult classic fantasy adventure. time bandits for AppleTV+. Like the film, the show revolves around a band of outlaws who embark on a daring journey through time and space.

Lisa Kudrow headlines the cast, with Charlyne Yi and Rachel House in supporting roles. Additionally, Gilliam himself is attached to the series as an executive producer.

chinese born american

the stars of Everything everywhere at once – Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu – are teaming up to chinese born american, an action comedy series adapted from the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. The story revolves around high school students being drawn into a battle between deities from Chinese mythology.

Destin Daniel Cretton and Lucy Liu are confirmed to direct the episodes of the series. There is no official release date set for chinese born american to date, but is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2023.

Agatha: Coven Of Chaos

Agatha Harkness, the rising star of WandaVisionis getting its own spin-off next year. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is described as a dark comedy. Kathryn Hahn is set to reprise her role as Agatha and WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is returning as writer and executive producer.

Set to debut on Disney+ in the late 2023 release window (likely around Halloween), Clan of Chaos it might be one of the funniest and funniest MCU entries in Phase Five.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

AMC greenlit another one Living Dead spin off, The Walking Dead: Dead City, which will begin after the main series ends this year. originally titled Island of the Deadthe Manhattan-set series will bring back Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie.

Eli Jorné will serve as showrunner for the six-episode series, which is scheduled to premiere in April 2023. How Living Dead comes to an end, it looks like the zombies are going to be on the small screen a little longer.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford created an original series set in Star Wars universe. Described as an Amblin-style coming-of-age story set in a galaxy far, far away, Skeleton Gang revolves around a group of kids getting lost in space and trying to find their way home.

Jude Law will play the lead role in the series, which was officially announced earlier this year in Star Wars Celebration.

The last of us

Based on the bestselling video game of the same name, The last of us is set to premiere its first season on HBO in 2023. The series, like the game it’s based on, will see a smuggler named Joel tasked with taking teenage Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America.

Joel will be played by Pedro Pascal, better known as the Mandalorian, and Ellie will be played by Bella Ramsey. Naughty Dog’s hit was adapted for the small screen by Chernobylis Craig Mazin.

secret invasion

Marvel’s next most exciting streaming series is secret invasion🇧🇷 It could have massive ramifications for the wider universe. Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle are reprising their MCU roles alongside newcomers Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

Like the seminal comic from which it takes its title, secret invasion will revolve around a Skrull invasion of Earth and could reveal that some of the MCU’s key players are actually aliens in disguise.