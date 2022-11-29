10 tech news to start your day (11/29)

Good Morning! We separate the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Monday (28). To check out each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. WhatsApp launches messages to own number on Android and iPhone. WhatsApp has launched a function that allows you to start a conversation with your contact to create lists, take notes and more.

2. Live by Casimiro breaks a new record for spectators in a game in Brazil. During the game Brazil vs Switzerland for the 2022 World Cup, streamer Casimiro Miguel broke a new record for viewers during a live in Brazil.

3. Nubank launches insurance against transfers after cell phone theft. Nubank’s new layer of protection protects the customer in case of fraudulent transactions, such as Pix transfers after cell phone theft.

4. Series of the Week: Willow’s debut is highlighted; check schedule! Serving as a spin-off to the late 1980s film of the same name, Willow promises to delight fans of the character on Disney Plus.

5. Black Friday 2022: See best selling products on Amazon. Echo Dot 4th Generation, iPhone 11 and Corona beer were among Amazon’s Black Friday 2022 best-selling items; see the full list!

6. Couriers launch real-time tracking for Sedex parcels. Finally, Correios is offering a real-time tracking feature for Sedex customers.

7. Apple stops advertising on Twitter and receives attacks from Elon Musk. In a sequence of tweets, Elon Musk criticized Apple and declared war against the company, encouraging fans who expect the launch of a ‘Tesla cell phone’.

8. World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii after 38 years. Mauna Loa volcano erupted on Sunday (27), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

9. Upcoming DC games should tie into movies and TV shows. Warner Bros.’ plan to create a ‘cohesive’ universe linking DC properties across different media could include video games.

10. Remember all FIFA World Cup official balls. From Tiento to Al Rihla, discover the balls from every edition of the World Cup.