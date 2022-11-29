10 TV and Film Siblings Who Seem Convincingly Related, According to Reddit

Casting has the ability to make or break a television show, and fans are more vocal now than ever about casting decisions. Just look at the wave of criticism that took place when dragon house revealed its new cast of characters after the series jumped 10 years into the future in its first season.

While there are many things a casting director can do to piss off the most loyal of fans, there is one simple thing that always manages to make fans happy: casting actors who actually look like brothers on screen. It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does, fans are always thrilled and often take to sites like Reddit to express their praise for the casting directors’ diligence.

Richard Madden and Kit Harrington – Game Of Thrones

War of Thrones is one of those shows that regularly seems to spot the similarities between on-screen siblings, even when the siblings in question are half-siblings. That’s true of the casting of Richard Madden as Robb Stark and Kit Harrington as Jon Snow.

The sibling resemblance is what inspired Reddit User KEC112992 to start a thread about other actors who look like relatives of their on-screen siblings. Many users agreed with them, especially when the original poster pointed out that it’s not just Robb and Kit that seem related, but Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) as well, as he’s aged.

Ben Schwartz & Jenny Slate – Parks and Recreation

parks and recreation featured only one sibling relationship during his tenure, revolving around obnoxious twins Jean-Ralphio and Mona Lisa Saperstein. Though they only appear in a few episodes, their personalities and sibling similarities stand out to fans of the fun workplace comedy.

Reddit user akhi1995 was the first to point out the similarities between actors Ben Schwartz and Jenny Slate, which quickly garnered 305 upvotes. Reddit user Harrison Is Dead even added that they were extremely surprised when they found out they weren’t actually related.

Jennifer Lawrence & Julia Stiles – The Positive Side Handbook

Silver linings Playbook it was a huge success when it was released in 2012 and cleared during the awards circuit the following year. However, the casting department was never recognized for their impressive work, especially when it came to casting Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Stiles as sisters.

While they may not seem related at first, Reddit user Kec112992 explained that they have “similar enough features and face shapes” that they “could pass for sisters in real life.” Unsurprisingly, they weren’t the only users who agreed, with a few other users also naming the talented duo in the thread.

Liam Neeson & Ralph Fiennes – Clash Of The Titans

The 2010 fantasy action film Clash of the Titans followed Perseus as he fought the Underworld and Hades’ minions to save his family and Earth. The film stars Liam Neeson as Zeus and Ralph Fiennes as Hades, two actors who played the brother perfectly in the film.

Reddit user Carnificus explained it best, writing, “Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes have that caveman look” going on, which helped sell home on the idea that they were godly brothers in the film.

Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal – Brothers

Not only did Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal play characters in Spider man franchise, but they also played on-screen brothers in the 2009 psychological warfare drama, Brothers.

Though Maguire and Gyllenhaal are somewhat similar in real life, there’s something about their transformation into Sam and Tommy that makes magic. Reddit user fog_City pointed this out, earning 112 votes of approval for his suggestion. Perhaps it’s the blue eyes and their stoic expressions that really drive home the sibling relationship.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Judy Greer – Jurassic World

Bryce Dallas Howard and Judy Greer are having amazing years in their careers, with Howard directing The Book of Boba Fett and facing the end jurassic world film, while Greer appears in the hilarious Hulu comedy Restart. Also, for success, the two women realize the coincidence of looking like real sisters despite not being related.

In fact, Howard and Greer are so similar that they played down-to-earth sisters in both. jurassic world and the 2004 period thriller The village — a fact that Reddit user Vidzphile pointed out in a thread about convincing couples from movie families.

Kelsey Grammer & David Hyde Pierce – Frasier

Frasier is one of the best sitcom spin-offs of all time, which is getting a highly anticipated revival for years to come. While there’s no telling what made the show so beloved, part of the appeal may be because of the similarities between Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier brothers and her on-screen brother Niles, notably played by David Hyde Pierce.

While Reddit user KEC112992 was the first to point out the similarities when they made the thread, several other Reddit users either agreed or pointed out the same similarities between the on-screen brothers.

Casey Affleck & Scott Caan – Ocean Trilogy

O ocean The trilogy is often credited with setting the heist film apart, as well as giving audiences one of the most star-studded casts of all time. While several big names have appeared in major roles, it’s the minor roles played by Casey Affleck and Scott Caan that have Reddit users jumping for joy over their sibling resemblance.

Affleck and Caan play the Malloy Twins on the series, and while they don’t have as many lines as the A-listers, they manage to make an impact. Reddit user Ganso_ was the first to point out the similarities in their appearance, with 78 people also agreeing with them.

Jennifer Aniston and Christina Applegate – Friends

Monica and Ross could be the full-time sibling characters on one of NBC’s best sitcoms, Friends, but fans never thought they looked so similar apart from being brunette. However, the similarities between the Green sisters are something that many people latch onto.

While Reddit user arandomact pointed out that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon actually rocked the sibling look, it was Head to Toe that corrected them, saying that Aniston and Christina Applegate are the two actresses who actually sported sibling similarities in Friends. Maybe Applegate also wins because she didn’t try to sleep with Ross.

Danny Devito and Arnold Schwarzenegger – twins

Nobody would think that Danny Devito and Arnold Schwarzenegger could be mistaken for brothers on screen or in real life, but they managed to pull it off in the 1998 comedy. Twins. Despite their obvious height difference, their matching wardrobes and general face structure managed to do the trick for fans of the film.

Reddit user hirasmas pointed out the odd but satisfying pairing in his response to a Reddit thread and it earned several upvotes in approval, proving that some people see similarities between these two very different actors.