10 Unpopular Opinions About The Knives Out Franchise According To Reddit

This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. onion glass it was just released in theaters before it was available to stream on Netflix and received incredible reviews. Many even think that the sequel is better than its predecessor. knives outwhile following Detective Benoit Blanc trying to solve a more traditional whodunnit mystery.

With two universally lauded films under its belt, writer/director Rian Johnson’s series is shaping up to be one of the most surprisingly iconic franchises of the 21st century. But not everyone is as enamored with them as most are, and many armchair critics have complained about the series’ forced political statements, ugly cinematography, and cheap storytelling. And some have even compared it unfavorably to the Adam Sandler movies on Netflix.

There Are Too Many Political Statements

MickeyKae makes a bold statement that Rian Johnson’s Reflections on Immigration and Class Warfare in the US would have been a more fitting title for the 2019 crime thriller. The Redditor adds, “I left the theater feeling like – ‘Wow, absolutely none of this was thought-provoking.'”

While the film is certainly a commentary on immigration, given that Marta is a minority and her mother moved to the states illegally, it’s hardly the film’s driving force. And while there’s so much talk about class privilege, many other acclaimed films tackle the same subject in less-than-subtle ways, including the Academy Award-winning Go out🇧🇷

Glass Onion looks like a miniseries

After seeing it at the Toronto International Film Festival, Claim Donkey thinks the long-awaited sequel had no right to be at such a prestigious event. The user compares it negatively with other films in the festival, such as decision to leave and Steven Spielberg The Fabelmanswhich was a big winner at TIFF.

The Redditor adds: “It’s certainly the hottest thing about the festival, but it seems designed to be watched at home on TV. It felt like a miniseries stitched together for the length of the feature.” onion glass received rave reviews and the well-written narrative is an advantage it has over its predecessor. While it’s nice to have one onion glass miniseries because that means there would be more, it certainly doesn’t feel like one.

Martha vomiting when she lies is a bad plot

EmJayV61 takes a big issue with the original murder mystery film, complaining about how Marta (Ana de Armas) throws up every time she tells a lie. The Redditor posits, “The ‘I puke when I lie’ aspect is soooo over the top and feels cheap for a crime plot.”

The user makes a good point, and it certainly made Benoit Blanc’s job a lot easier, and it probably helped Johnson get out of some corners too. However, there were times when she managed to hold back the vomit long enough to convince people of her lies. And that led to the most hilarious and disgusting vomit splatter ever, when she threw up all over Ransom at the end.

The glass onion is ugly and looks cheap

So1i1oquy is not happy with the way onion glass it seems, calling it “surprisingly ugly and cheap looking, considering Johnson and Yedlin are so picky about what their movies look like.” This is a common complaint about most Netflix content, even the highly acclaimed ones, and is known as the “Netflix look”.

While some authors and filmmakers don’t have to play by Netflix’s rules, like Martin Scorsese with the irishthe streamer has strict rules that all productions must follow (via addiction), which leads to the generally cheap appearance. Nonetheless, onion glass it’s still creatively shot, and it feels like Johnson has been given more freedom than most other filmmakers working for the platform.

Murder mystery is better

like onion glass🇧🇷 murder mystery it’s exactly that, a murder mystery movie, and it was also made for Netflix, and it even came out the same year as the first one Knives out. But Whispers of Z thinks Adam Sandler’s mediocre film is much better than Johnson’s acclaimed film.

Redditor mentions: “To spice it up, I’ll add that murder mystery on Netflix was better.” The movie is one of Sandler’s best Netflix exclusive movies, but that’s not saying much since that movie list still contains a few “rotten” 0% releases (via Rotten Tomatoes). It’s more of a typical murder mystery film à la Tipbut it’s not nearly as loved as knives out🇧🇷

Chris Evans was bad as ransom

Since hanging up the shield and retiring from his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans has clearly enjoyed playing more villainous roles. It might be something he needed to get out of his system after playing such a traditional superhero for eight years. Evans’ first major villainous role was in knives out as ransom, but one Redditor wasn’t a fan.

The Redditor argues: “I don’t know why, but it just didn’t work for me. When he was being a gleeful asshole, he seemed forced.” Evans was obviously having fun with the role, which is why it’s so much fun to watch, and many would argue that he’s better off playing a theatrical villain than a hero. His performance as Lloyd was the best thing about the negatively received the gray manand fans want to see him return as Lloyd’s evil twin in O gray man 2🇧🇷

Glass onion looks a lot like a Covid-era movie

Annual-Ferreiro833 thinks the newly released film cannot escape the environment in which it was filmed. The Redditor notes, “It certainly felt like a covid-era movie, not just because of the masks and vaccine jokes, but because the scope felt more limited and the cast less developed.” Unfortunately, since it was filmed around the same time, there’s no way around certain limitations that came with filming during the pandemic.

However, Johnson did a great job of looking like he didn’t have those same limitations. And the characters can feel underdeveloped compared to the original movie because they don’t know each other as well as the Thrombrey family, and some of them are even strangers. So the lack of chemistry between some characters is entirely intentional.

Knives Out is too slow

SSand523 is one of the few who think that Knives Out’s pacing is excruciatingly slow. The Redditor mentions, “For me, the whole movie was too slow, even though the cast was star-studded, they felt pretty basic and boring.” Information is fed to the audience at an incredible pace, and at the very least, the film is in a rush to come to an end in its second act.

The middle act might leave audiences wondering where the movie is going after the will is read, but that’s exactly where it starts to subvert expectations. While the mystery film isn’t exactly full of explosions and fights, it’s nearly impossible to fault the film’s pacing.

Ana De Armas wielded knives

TheRealProtozoid doesn’t reveal the issue they had with the rest of the cast, but claims that de Armas was doing all the heavy lifting on Knives out. Redditor comments: “Ana de Armas uploaded knives out while surrounded by established stars.” De Armas is a great actor, and she was easily the best thing about Blondebut her role as Marta in the 2019 film was one of countless great performances.

Each actor played the same elitist-type character in their own unique way. Don Johnson perfectly portrayed Richard’s ignorant and unwitting racist, Toni Collette perfectly portrayed aspiring influencer Joni, and the list goes on.

Daniel Craig’s accent is terrible

Martin_from_Ohio points to the accent of Daniel Craig, who plays Benoit Blanc with a deep, slow Southern drawl. The Redditor thinks the accent ruins the movie, noting, “The Foghorn Leghorn accent was terrible.” There is no doubt that audiences used to see Craig in James Bond the films needed time to adapt to his new role as a detective, but the southern drawl is one of the character’s biggest appeals.

Some might argue that it’s all too familiar for Michael Scott to yell, “There’s been a murder!” inside The office, but it works perfectly with the over-the-top, theatrical aesthetic of the entire series. Might not work if it’s a dark murder mystery movie like Zodiacbut your accent fits knives out franchise like a glove.