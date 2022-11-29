4 Ancient Inventions Science Can’t Explain

Throughout humanity, technology has slowly developed so that today we can enjoy everything that makes our lives easier. However, not all inventions have a scientific explanation.

Check out a list of 4 ancient inventions that science has still not been able to provide any explanation for.

1 – Antikythera machine

In 1901, this invention dating from the 2nd century with Greek origin was found. With super-advanced technology for the time, even today no expert can say for sure or explain what the purpose of the antikythera machine was.

However, it is believed that it was used by scientists at the time to perform astronomical calculations.

Photo: National Archaeological Museum of Athens.

two – damascus steel

One description states that the damascus steel invention was capable of “cutting through a floating scarf, bending 90 degrees and flexing backwards without damage”.

At the time of the Crusades, it was believed that there were swords made of this steel. They would be indestructible, as this type of steel is much more resistant and would have the capacity to cut even a rifle barrel.

In addition, the reports also explained that the swords produced with damascus steel used by the Levant were flexible and very well sharpened.

The fact is that, until today, no one has managed to obtain the same result, as the original steel recipe has never been replicated because it is not known what are its raw materials.

3 🇧🇷 The Voynich manuscript

Experts believe that this book surrounded by mysteries, also known as the “Voynich Code”, dating from the 15th century and discovered in 1912, is an Italian manuscript from the Renaissance era.

This is all that is known or at least speculated in the Impossible Decoding book. His floral designs spread over 240 pages to date have elements of nature not known, unexplained.

Photo: Public domain (Reproduction).

4 🇧🇷 Ancient Atomic Warfare

The book “Mahabharata” narrates a violent context of devastation in a scenario that is very close to the consequences of an atomic bomb launch.

The astra, which can be translated as “launchers”, is a weapon widely used in the book and it was from it that many lives were ended in this story, which seems to be inspired by the real events of a long historical period of wars between two tribal families. indians.