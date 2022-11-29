Today we are going to talk about a very serious subject which is Body Dysformia. This delicate issue, which generates enormous emotional upheavals in many people around the world, can be defined as a psychological disorder where the person believes they have physical defects when they often do not, a kind of distorted self-image, as if imperfections were often classified as deformities, even leading to extreme cases where one cannot stop thinking about the issue.

The world of cinema has sometimes made us understand more about the subject, whether in the eyes of the protagonist or even of the people who are close to those who show signs of this disorder. With that in mind, we decided to create a list below with 5 films that reflect on Body Dysformia:

Trip diary

Take the time to watch:

The scream that no one hears. Addressing intense conflicts between mind and body from the perspective of a young teenager, the Brazilian feature film Trip diary begins its journey in the mid-90s, at the time of creation of the real plan. The cut here is in the adolescent phase, in high school, in the eyes of a character in conflict, who does not know what she likes, what she wants, feels lost in her thinking with the weight of not being able to relate, as if everyone does not understand her. The epicenter of these conflicts is in relation to the eating disorder. Live this phase in total solitude. It’s hard, harrowing, the narrative walks this road in a profound way. Written and directed by filmmaker Paula Kimthe film is based on the director’s own adolescence.

Thin

This documentary, released in 2014, which is available on HBO Max, shows some young women with great emotional and psychological upheavals linked to the way they see their bodies. They are in a clinic where they have to deal with and undergo treatment for bulimia and anorexia. Directed by Lauren Greenfield🇧🇷

Reflect

Accept yourself and be happy! In the rhythm of lightness and delicacy, the short film Reflect, available in the Disney Plus catalogue, leads us to reflect on the acceptance of our body. If we think more deeply, we find a relationship with society that still massacres emotions by creating trauma through a pattern. The work is signed by Hillary Bradfieldin her first project as a director, before that she did numerous works in the art department in films such as: Enchantment, Frozen 2 and more recently in the highly anticipated movie James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water🇧🇷 Reflect features the first plus-size female lead in Disney history.

The Minimum to Live

Written and directed by Californian filmmaker Martin Noxon🇧🇷 The Minimum to Live addresses anorexia. In the plot, we meet a young woman who, after starting treatment with a new doctor, ends up embarking on a journey of self-discovery. The film had its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Likeness

Short film starring Elle Fanning takes us to a clipping of the life of a young woman who, during a party, sees the environment around her with a lot of pressure due to the standards of beauty established by society, leading her to a state of emotional upheaval and, as a result, an episode of Bulimia. Directed by Mexican filmmaker Rodrigo Prieto, in his first work as a director. He has been nominated for an Academy Award three times as director of photography.

Be sure to watch: