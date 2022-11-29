50% of Brazilians know a woman who has already been beaten by her partner

According to an Ipec survey, only 6% of men admit to having committed domestic violence (Photo: Getty Images)

Ipec survey was carried out in partnership with Instituto Patrícia Galvão and Instituto Beja

Research was carried out in October of this year, and released today by the g1 portal

Of the 800 women interviewed, 36% said they had already suffered some type of domestic violence

Half of Brazilians (50%) personally know a woman who suffers or has suffered some type of aggression from her current or former partner, points out an Ipec survey, in partnership with the Patrícia Galvão Institute and the Beja Institute, carried out in October of this year .

Despite this, according to the survey, obtained exclusively by the g1 portal, only 6% of men admit to having committed domestic violence.

The confidence level is 95%, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Most Brazilians also answered that, after becoming aware of the violence, they seek out the victims to talk to, and offer advice focused on women’s safety, such as how to report abuse to the police (53%) and end the relationship (48%).

On the other hand, a minority recommends that victims take steps to maintain the relationship, such as look for the church (8%) —women are the ones who give this advice the most —, change the behavior so that the partner does not get irritated (7%) and reconsider and make amends (6%) —men are the ones who say it the most.

Still according to a report on the g1 portal, of the 800 women interviewed by Ipec, 36% stated that they had already suffered some type of domestic violence:

Psychological (27%) – threats, humiliation, name-calling, insults, blackmail, prohibition to meet friends or family, etc.

Physics (17%) – physical aggression, such as slapping, pushing, etc.

Morale (13%) – defamation, dissemination of lies, exposure of intimate life, etc.

Sexual (10%) – Forced sexual intercourse or practices (without consent)

Equity (7%) – not being able to control one’s money, having personal items destroyed or damaged, etc.

55% of victims put an end to the relationshipand only 1 out of 5 reported the partner to law enforcement and/or told a friend or family member🇧🇷 Already 8% of battered women didn’t do anything🇧🇷