7 useful WhatsApp functions that will streamline your life | Social networks

WhatsApp has several features that can streamline your daily life in a practical way, without having to resort to external apps. The functions are available for Android and iPhone (iOS) and allow, for example, to make payments, add effects to images, send files in high resolution and in PDF format. Also, it is possible to modify privacy permissions to make a healthier use of the app. Check out, in the next few lines, seven WhatsApp features that can be very useful for you and how to use them.

Launched in June 2020 in Brazil, the WhatsApp payment option brings convenience when sending and receiving money from your contacts directly to your account. The service is enabled by Facebook Pay and processed by Cielo. To start using it, you need to add your personal data and your debit card.

To do this, open WhatsApp, go to “Settings” and choose “Payments” from the available options. Then tap “Get Started” and accept the terms of use. Then, choose a 6-digit PIN and complete your details such as Name, CPF and CEP. Then add a debit card to make and receive payments.

To verify your card, choose between using the bank’s app or performing the procedure by email. Once verified, open the conversation with the contact you want to send a payment to, tap the “R$” icon on the right side of the text box, enter the amount and tap “Pay”. Finally, perform the security checks that the app asks for.

The ‘online’ status lets you know if a user is browsing the app when you open a conversation with them. This information, which appears just below the name in the WhatsApp conversation, now can be withdrawn. The option is useful for those who value greater privacy, as well as helping to alleviate when the user wants to leave someone in the famous “vacuum” in the application.

To disable online and last seen, open the settings menu in WhatsApp and then the “Privacy” option, where you will find “Last seen and Online” settings. In this tab, select “Nobody” and, just below, in the field “Who can see when I’m online”, check the option “Even if last seen”.

3. Put warning in Status

More than a place to put photos and videos, Status can also show notices with posts written by the user on WhatsApp itself. To do this, go to the “Status” tab and tap the pen icon, which is on the right side of the camera icon in the “My status” bar.

Write the notice you want, remembering that it is possible to change the background color and font type. Then just tap the white arrow icon with blue background to post the notice on your status. It will be available for viewing for 24 hours, as well as photos and videos.

Portable Document Format (PDF) is a standard document format that can be sent via WhatsApp. Files such as books, documents, bank statements, bills and the like are usually in PDF format.

To send a document, open a conversation with the person you want to send the PDF file to. Tap the “+” icon, which is on the left side of the text box. Select the “Document” option and look for the item you want to send. You can also filter just documents in the same format by typing “PDF Document” in the search bar at the top. To finish, tap on the chosen item and then on “send” in the upper right corner.

5. Put pixelated effect and blur

The pixelated effect is available on WhatsApp for web and Android. With it, the user can blur the photos before sending them. Until then, it was only possible to achieve the effect through extensions installed in the browser or other image editing applications. The blur effect (blurring, in English) is recent and first appeared on WhatsApp in October 2022 and is only available in the web version.

To apply the pixelated effect, open the conversation in which you want to send the image and tap on the “+” icon. Then take a photo or select an image from your mobile phone. The application will open a preview of the selected image, allowing you to edit it before sending. To do this, at the top right, above the image, tap the pen icon.

Then, below the image, choose the last option in the right corner, which looks like a dotted line. Use the tool wherever you want to blur the image. To send, go to “Ok” in the upper left corner and then the arrow icon in the lower right corner of the screen. On WhatsApp Web there are two blur options, while on the smartphone only one mode is available.

6. Remove read receipt

Read receipts often interfere with user privacy. This is because the feature can create an urgency to respond to messages, as the contact will know that you have viewed the content. For this reason, disabling the read receipt function may be a good option for some users.

To disable the feature, open WhatsApp settings, go to “Privacy”, and uncheck the “Read receipts” box. Don’t forget that now you won’t be able to see other people’s read receipts either, except for group chats only.

7. Send high quality image

By default, WhatsApp reduces the quality of photos and videos sent through the application. Until recently, you had to use another messaging service to send someone high-quality images. In 2021, however, the world’s most popular messaging app added the option to upload media in high quality.

To do this, open WhatsApp and access the settings. Tap “Storage & Data”. And, “Media File Quality”, choose “High Quality” option. Yet another option is to send as a PDF file.

