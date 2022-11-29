“a nice surprise at my wedding”

THE popstar Britney Spears praised some of the guests who attended her wedding reception with Sam Asghari in day June 9th. The ceremony took place in Los Angeles (USA) and one of the names that surprised the singer was Selena Gomez.

“She came to my wedding”he wrote Britney Spears on social media while sharing a photo with Selena Gomez🇧🇷 Spears also wrote about Drew Barrymore and paris hilton celebrating “the three most beautiful women in Hollywood… I had no idea!!! I was so happy!!!”.







Photos: Reproduction | Instagram | @britneyspears | @Selena Gomez Photo: The Music Journal

Spears added that gomez “told me ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times”.

“It was so cool that she was able to reach out to me and share her thoughts… Even though I’ve been forced to see people against my will my whole life… she was a beautiful surprise!!!” he wrote Britney Spears. “I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she gives to our generation… Two hour specials with representatives… You are such a special person and I had to share this photo… I thought it would make you happy”she said.

🇧🇷The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!