A STORY OF HEROES – Cinevisão

Premiere in Portugal: 24-November-2022
During the Korean War, two US Navy pilots heroically risk their lives, becoming the most famous pilots of the era.
The story of the US Navy’s first black pilot and his wingman’s dedication in an uncertain and racist geopolitical time.
An air warfare epic based on the bestselling book by Adam Makos.
DATASHEET
- Original title : Devotion
- Genre : ACTION, DRAMA, WAR
- Year : 2022
- Realization : JD Dillard
- Cast: Glen Powell, Jonathan Majors, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski
- Country(s): USA
- Duration: 2h 18m
TRAILER
