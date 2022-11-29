“Absurd, someone interdicts this…”; Mendoza’s salary at Santos leaks to the fans and value ‘shocks’ the world

The information was brought firsthand by journalist Jorge Nicola

Photo: Raul Baretta/AGIF - Salary in Mendoza shocks
O saints prepares a pack of reinforcements to strengthen the squad commanded by coach Odair Hellmann in 2023. The idea is that reinforcements arrive to reformulate the squad of the alvinegro Praiano🇧🇷

Recent information shows that the Colombian striker Mendoza should leave Ceará and close with Peixe. The player would arrive to be another option for the Santos attack, considering that some of the team’s attackers are in the sights of the market, such as Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo.

On his YouTube channel, Jorge Nicola brought information about the salaries that Mendoza will receive at Alvinegro Praiano. One detail is that the costs are quite high, as in addition to wages, the Club will disburse a monthly amount in gloves for the athlete.

The Colombian’s monthly salaries will be high, according to Nicola. “Mendoza’s contract with Santos will be for three years and his salary will be around R$700,000 a month, including image rights and gloves”🇧🇷

According to data collected by the Transfermarkt website, in relation to numbers, the 30-year-old Colombian winger, in the 2022 season, entered the field in 53 opportunities. In all, in the year, he added 20 goals and still collaborated with two assists.

