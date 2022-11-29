Additive ethanol that protects 100% against corrosion arrives at gas stations

Vibra Energia, formerly BR Distribuidora, will deliver to the market between the end of this month of November and the beginning of December the Ethanol with Petrobras Grid additive, the new fuel option that starts to arrive at the BR Petrobrás Posts.

The new additive technology for biofuel brings important improvements for owners of cars with flex/ethanol engines. The update replaces the current amended version, created in 2014.

With the new technology, Vibra focused on points of greatest concern among owners of cars with ethanol or flex fuel engines, according to internal surveys: corrosion, wear and tear and residue accumulation.

What’s the difference in technology?

Technically speaking, Petrobras Grid Ethanol features Tecno 3 technology, with a selection of additives including friction modifiers, detergents and anticorrosives.

The new formula was developed in partnership with the German company BASF. The information is from the Motor1 website, which visited the Baplan distributor, in Paulínia (SP) for an interview.

Tests carried out by the company confirmed the reduction in the formation of waste deposits. Detergency tests performed on engines showed a reduction of up to 52% of these deposits.

Rust protection with added ethanol

Tests even showed 100% rust protection levels. With common ethanol, rates vary between 25 and 50%, according to the company.

In wear tests, the new technology reduced wear between metal parts by up to 36% when compared to common ethanol.

A company born with the legacy of BR Distribuidora, Vibra Energia is a private company based on a multi-energy platform. With this, it aims to offer the market increasingly cleaner energy alternatives.

Currently, Brazil is the second largest producer of ethanol in the world. More than 70% of the car fleet in the country is flex-fuel, according to a report by Sindipeças in 2022.