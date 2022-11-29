Adele advised Jennifer Lawrence not to make a movie

About to debut in the drama Passagem, which arrives at Apple TV+ this Friday (4), Jennifer Lawrence already owns an Oscar, but had a few career setbacks🇧🇷 One of them was the science fiction movie passengers (2016), which was a real critical failure, but which she wouldn’t even have done if she’d listened to a advice from a very special friend🇧🇷

In an interview with The New York Times, Jennifer Lawrence said that singer Adele tried to convince her not to be part of the film, which was considered by many to be the lowest point of his career. The actress, however, did not listen to her friend.

"Adele told me not to do this!" she revealed to the report, referring to the film that she stars alongside Chris Pratt. "She was like, 'I feel like the space movies are the new vampire movies. I should have listened to her."

In Passengers, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are spaceship travelers who are awakened from hibernation many years before their planned arrival. On the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the novel that mixes science fiction obtained a score of 30%, considered a critical failure.

Pratt came to the film’s defense after its release, but Jennifer never hid her displeasure with the production. All she had to do was listen to Adele’s advice…