After being vetoed by Deschamps, Benzema’s post intrigues

Karim Benzema has raised many doubts among fans after a series of enigmatic posts on Instagram. After the coach of France, Didier Deschamps, “vetoed” a possible return of the striker to the Qatar Cup, the current best player in the world recorded some images traveling to an island.

Benzema posted two photos disembarking on Reunion Island, French territory in the Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar. One of them contained the caption “974”, which is the telephone code for Qatar, in addition to the name of one of the stadiums in the World Cup. between one story and another, the Frenchman included the image of Ronaldo Fenômeno.

Some fans interpreted it as a hint at coach Deschamps, as the post was made shortly after the France captain’s press conference.

Just like Ronaldo in the 2002 World Cup, Benzema also managed to recover in time to play in the tournament — according to journalist Carlos Rodríguez, from radio station madrid wave, the number 9 is ready to play. At the time, the Brazilian was included in the squad by Felipão and lifted the World Cup.

Amidst speculation, the photo may just be a tribute to the one who Benzema is inspired by and has as a personal idol, as explained by the Real Madrid striker himself at the Ballon d’Or ceremony and on other occasions.

After winning the first two games of the Cup, France reached six points, and is qualified for the next phase. You blues play against Tunisia in the third round, this Wednesday (30), 12h (Brasília time), before concentrating their forces in the knockout stage.