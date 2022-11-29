Alex Sandro misses selection; Danilo and Neymar remain outside

Left-back Alex Sandro is out of the next game for the Brazilian national team in the 2022 World Cup, against Cameroon. He felt muscle pain in the left hip area in the final stretch of the match against Switzerland. An examination carried out today (29) confirmed an injury in the region.

“We asked for an imaging exam that showed a muscle injury in the left hip muscle. He will not be able to face Cameroon, he is still undergoing treatment to recover as soon as possible”, said the doctor of the Brazilian team, Rodrigo Lasmar.

Therefore, Alex Telles will play against the Cameroonians, on Friday (2), at the Lusail stadium, in Qatar. The full-back is the immediate substitute and has already entered the final moments of the victory over Switzerland, which confirmed Brazil’s qualification to the round of 16 of the Cup.

After yesterday’s game (28), still in the mixed zone, Alex Sandro even said that “he felt too tired”.

“The coach changed me and Alex Telles came in very well”, said the full-back, well before the exams proved that the scenario was more serious than he estimated.

Danilo and Neymar out

The other players on the Brazilian team outside the third match are right-back Danilo and striker Neymar.

Danilo even went to stadium 974 for the game against Switzerland and had physiotherapy equipment on his left ankle, affected by a sprain that caused damage to the medial ligament. Neymar, on the other hand, is focused on physical therapy to ease the injury to the collateral ligament in his right ankle. Both injuries were suffered in the win against Serbia.

“Danilo and Neymar are still in the recovery process, each with a different approach, because they are different injuries, it is important to highlight. Neymar had an episode of fever that is already under control, it does not interfere with the ankle recovery processes. And today we passed that the three athletes will not be available for the game against Cameroon”, completed Lasmar.

Injury problems with the squad did not appear in the preparation of the Brazilian team, but they came after the start of the World Cup.