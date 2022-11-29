“All that remains is to sign”; David Beckham ‘starts’ Flamengo defender and business leaks on the web

Flamengo’s board monitors the market in search of reinforcements, in addition to being close to closing the hiring of the next coach, Vitor Pereira🇧🇷 That’s because, last Friday (25), dorival junior announced his departure from the command of the Rubro-Negra team through a video published in social networks.

It is worth mentioning that The dearest already starts the next season disputing three important competitions: the South American Recopa🇧🇷 Brazilian Super Cup and, the main one, the Club World Cup🇧🇷 As a result, the board has been working with a certain agility in this final stretch of the year. But, to seek reinforcements, the club needs to reduce the salary sheet and, for that, it already has someconfirmed additions to the team.

Diego Ribas and Diego Alves already left the team in the final stretch of the Brazilian championship🇧🇷 However, they won’t be the team’s only casualties for next season. According to information from the journalist Venê CasagrandeO Flamengo approaches to negotiate through loan the defender Otávioformed in the base categories of the team.

“Flamengo and Inter Miami are close to negotiating for Otávio. The MLS team, which will also play a friendly against Vasco in January, will hire the defender on a 1-year loan, with a purchase option of US$ 500,000 for 70%”, wrote the journalist.