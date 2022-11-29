“All that remains is to sign”; R$ 19 MI at stake and Duílio negotiates Corinthians midfielder with ‘rival’ from Libertadores

With the end of the 2022 season with fourth place in the Brazilian Championship, adding 65 points, Corinthians fans are waiting for behind-the-scenes news about the team’s future for next year. While the alvinegro’s board acts behind the scenes to reinforce the squad, combined with the departure of coach Vítor Pereira and the hiring of Fernando Lázaro, Fiel pays attention to the market.

With the possible arrivals and departures for the 2023 season, one of the players in the Alvinegro squad may have their future enshrined in the coming days. That’s because midfielder Victor Cantillo is in talks to leave Corinthians. According to a survey by the Meu Timão portal, Cantillo’s former team sought him out: Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia.