“All that remains is to sign”; R$ 19 MI at stake and Duílio negotiates Corinthians midfielder with ‘rival’ from Libertadores

Corinthians
Midfielder is close to leaving Timão after going through 2022 with ups and downs
With the end of the 2022 season with fourth place in the Brazilian Championship, adding 65 points, Corinthians fans are waiting for behind-the-scenes news about the team’s future for next year. While the alvinegro’s board acts behind the scenes to reinforce the squad, combined with the departure of coach Vítor Pereira and the hiring of Fernando Lázaro, Fiel pays attention to the market.
With the possible arrivals and departures for the 2023 season, one of the players in the Alvinegro squad may have their future enshrined in the coming days. That’s because midfielder Victor Cantillo is in talks to leave Corinthians. According to a survey by the Meu Timão portal, Cantillo’s former team sought him out: Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia.
According to the portal, Corinthians stipulated a price of US$3.5 million, around R$18.9 million, to sell the midfielder’s economic rights. At the age of 29, Cantillo has been with Timão for three seasons, but has experienced ups and downs in 2022. With Vítor Pereira, he played 19 rounds in the Brasileirão, 10 of them as a starter, and did not participate in any goal.
The negotiation is at an early stage, according to Meu Timão, and without official proposals. However, according to the Colombian ESPN, Cantillo is one signing away from being the new player of Junior Barranquilla in January and the alvinegra board understands that the midfielder is negotiable. Hired in 2020 at the request of Tiago Nunes, he never established himself as an undisputed starter in the Corinthians squad.