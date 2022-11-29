Amazon: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128 GB) for less than R$ 2,400

The Galaxy S20 FE was designed by Samsung to be a premium option with more affordable prices. In addition, the smartphone seeks to bring together the components and features that the biggest enthusiasts of the South Korean brand like to have in a cell phone, hence the FE, acronym for Fan Edition.

Even though it’s an older smartphone, it still has great specs, with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The device still has a Samsung Exynos 990 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via MicroSD card.

Another great attraction of the smartphone is its set of cameras, with a 12 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide sensor and an 8 MP telephoto camera. The front camera is 32 MP. The device is capable of recording in 4k at a frame rate of 60 fps.

The smartphone also has IP68 certification for water resistance and an excellent 4,500 mAh battery.

