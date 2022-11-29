Antony explains health problem that affected even Neymar in the Brazilian national team before the victory against Switzerland

Some national team players had flu-like symptoms at the World Cup in Qatar

After skipping the Brazilian Team in two training sessions in Qatar because of a malaise, forward Antony returned to the field this Monday (28) in 1-0 win against Switzerland🇧🇷

BRAZIL 1 x 0 SWITZERLAND: WATCH THE GAME COMPACT ON ESPN ON STAR+ WITH NARRATION BY PAULO ANDRADE AND COMMENTS BY MÁRIO MARRA

In addition to all ESPN content, with Combo+ you have access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

With a goal by Casemiro, Brazil secured a place in the Round of 16 of the world Cup one round in advance.

After the game, the player Manchester United explained the health problem that kept him away from the pitch for a few days and which caused some concern on the part of the fans.

”It was a bit difficult. I ended up feeling unwell there for a few days which complicated me a bit. I’m recovering well and getting 100%. It was more of a sickness, throat. It was the air conditioning‘, he said during his participation in Casimiro’s live.

🇧🇷Not only me, but other players also had a cough and a bad throat. It’s very difficult for me to get sick, but I’m happy to be an important part of the team. Whenever you need Antony, I’m available ”, he said.

Neymar also presented the same picture. The revelation was made this Monday by Vinicius Jr. According to him, the star still had a fever🇧🇷

“He was sad that he couldn’t come, he’s a little bad. Not only for the foot, but a little fever too, but hoping he recovers as soon as possible“, said the young striker after Brazil’s victory.

In addition to Antony and Neymar, Lucas Paqueta also had flu-like symptoms. the sock of West Ham did not complete the training with the group on Saturday and was even tested for COVID-19, but the test was negative.