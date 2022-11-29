Apple announces best apps and games of 2022 and BeReal wins

On Monday (28), the apple announced the winners of its annual app awards, the App Store Awards 2022🇧🇷 In all, 16 games and apps were selected that, according to the company, inspired the “user to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imagination and stay connected with friends and loved ones”.

The selection, carried out by the global editorial team of the App Store, brings the social app BeReal as the Most Innovative iPhone App🇧🇷 Regarding the game of the year, the popular battle royale Apex Legends Mobiledistributed by Electronic Arts, managed to conquer the first place on the list.

“This year’s App Store Award winners have reinvented our app experiences that offer fresh, thoughtful and genuine perspectives. From self-taught solo creators to international teams around the world, these entrepreneurs are making a significant impact and represent the ways apps and games influence our communities and lives,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The 2022 #AppStoreAwards winners are here. Discover how an app or game can impact lives in awesome ways. ??: https://t.co/ZlQXhqzv6Y pic.twitter.com/uQhuGJjPjq — App Store (@AppStore) November 29, 2022

Meet the winners of the App Store Awards 2022

iPhone App of the Year: BeReal by BeReal.

by BeReal. iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5 by Time Base Technology Limited.

by Time Base Technology Limited. Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10 by Synium Software GmbH.

by Synium Software GmbH. Apple TV App of the Year: ViX by TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc.

by TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc. Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentle Streak by Gentler Stories LLC.

by Gentler Stories LLC. iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile by Electronic Arts.

by Electronic Arts. iPad Game of the Year: moncage by XD Network Inc.

by XD Network Inc. Mac Game of the Year: inscription by Devolver.

by Devolver. Apple TV Game of the Year: El Hijo by HandyGames.

by HandyGames. Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock Pty Ltd.

by Studio Drydock Pty Ltd. Game of the Year in China: League of Legends Esports Managerfrom Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd.

Cultural Impact Winners

In addition to the games and apps of the year, Apple also selected some apps that impacted thousands of brand consumers around the world. Check out: