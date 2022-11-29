Apple announces best apps and games of 2022 and BeReal wins

On Monday (28), the apple announced the winners of its annual app awards, the App Store Awards 2022🇧🇷 In all, 16 games and apps were selected that, according to the company, inspired the “user to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imagination and stay connected with friends and loved ones”.
The selection, carried out by the global editorial team of the App Store, brings the social app BeReal as the Most Innovative iPhone App🇧🇷 Regarding the game of the year, the popular battle royale Apex Legends Mobiledistributed by Electronic Arts, managed to conquer the first place on the list.
“This year’s App Store Award winners have reinvented our app experiences that offer fresh, thoughtful and genuine perspectives. From self-taught solo creators to international teams around the world, these entrepreneurs are making a significant impact and represent the ways apps and games influence our communities and lives,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.
The 2022 #AppStoreAwards winners are here. Discover how an app or game can impact lives in awesome ways.
??: https://t.co/ZlQXhqzv6Y pic.twitter.com/uQhuGJjPjq
— App Store (@AppStore) November 29, 2022
Meet the winners of the App Store Awards 2022
- iPhone App of the Year: BeRealby BeReal.
- iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5by Time Base Technology Limited.
- Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10by Synium Software GmbH.
- Apple TV App of the Year: ViXby TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc.
- Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentle Streakby Gentler Stories LLC.
- iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobileby Electronic Arts.
- iPad Game of the Year: moncageby XD Network Inc.
- Mac Game of the Year: inscriptionby Devolver.
- Apple TV Game of the Year: El Hijoby HandyGames.
- Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowersby Studio Drydock Pty Ltd.
- Game of the Year in China: League of Legends Esports Managerfrom Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd.
Cultural Impact Winners
In addition to the games and apps of the year, Apple also selected some apps that impacted thousands of brand consumers around the world. Check out:
- How We Feelby How We Feel Project, Inc.
- Dot’s Homefrom the Rise-Home Stories Project
- lock widgetby Locket Labs, Inc.
- waterllamaby Vitalii Mogylevets
- Inua – A Story in Ice and Timeby ARTE Experience