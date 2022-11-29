Approved! On a historic day, after 7 years, Deputies approve a Cryptocurrency Bill in Brazil

This Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on a historic day for the cryptocurrency market in Brazil, Federal Deputies approved PL 4401/21 (former PL 2303/15), proposed by Federal Deputy, Aureo Ribeiro (SD-RJ ) which establishes the first laws for cryptocurrency in Brazil has been approved and is now heading for presidential sanction.

“Today I was voting on a historic matter not only for our country but for the world and Brazil is at the forefront of the world in debating this issue. I would like to congratulate my friend Aureo Ribeiro who was the proponent of this project”, highlighted Federal Deputy Expedito Netto (PSD-RO).

Expedito Netto highlighted that the current government of President Bolsonaro, as well as the new government of President Lula, has supported the approval of the project. The Deputy also pointed out that the PL approved is not definitive and that the regulator determined by the PL will determine the specific rules for the crypto market.

Deputy Bibo Nunes (PL-RS) claimed to have a position favorable to the PL and said that the future of the economy is cryptoeconomics and he also highlighted the example of El Salvador and the collapse of the FTX.

“We have to be on the side of cryptocurrency to be a viable currency for the world. A big date, a big day,” he said.

Before being approved in the Chamber of Deputies, the PL went through a long journey in the Legislative Power since it was proposed by Federal Deputy Aureo Ribeiro (SD-RJ). The PL was shelved in 2017, being reopened for debate in the same year also by Deputy Aureo Ribeiro.

The PL was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in 2021 and then proceeded to the Federal Senate where it underwent several changes, then returning to the Chamber of Deputies. In the vote this Tuesday, November 29, the Deputies rejected several changes made by the Senate and voted for the approval of the opinion of the rapporteur Expedito Netto.

