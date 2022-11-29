Are you going to travel? See 10 amazing places worth visiting

We all know the world is an incredibly vast, dazzling, and mysterious place, right? As a result, it is difficult to decide, among so many possibilities of places to visit, which one to choose.

With that in mind, we saw the need to help you with that choice and we have listed here some of the countries that are undoubtedly worth visiting.

Whether because of its local culture, its breathtaking landscapes, its rich flora and fauna or even its history, check out 10 places you should visit.

1 – Greece

Greece has a unique array of idyllic islands that have been a favorite spot for visitors since ancient times.

If you opt for a sunnier vacation, this choice is perfect. There are many cities and villages found in the more than 200 paradise islands of the country.

2 – West Virginia (USA)

West Virginia is home to one of the wildest landscapes on the entire East Coast of the United States.

The state is anchored by the Appalachian Mountains, which is a year-round tourist attraction. In this, West Virginia differs from Greece, as the islands of the latter country tend to be little visited.

3 – Oldest cities in the world (to this day inhabited)

There have been countless cities that have been populated throughout human history; however, some of those remained being inhabited over time.

Most of these cities are considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but there are some that, unfortunately, are in danger of disappearing forever.

So, it’s good to visit some of these wonders as soon as possible, isn’t it?

4 – Main pilgrimage sites in Europe

This is a great alternative for those who want to escape the hectic modern life or even get to know, in depth, the religious and architectural culture of the place.

This can even be done while admiring exuberant natural landscapes.

Regardless of your objective, embarking on a pilgrimage can be a reason for enormous transformation in your life.

5 – The rich architecture of religions

These churches, unlike what is expected, do not attract visitors only through the peace of spiritual communion that the religious seek.

Instead, they also attract thousands of visitors from all over the world as they are true works of art.

Regardless of the architectural style they express, they all look very imposing, detailed and huge.

Take a look at some of these churches with unbelievable architecture:

6 – Unique forests in Europe

You probably don’t know this, but about 35% of European territory is covered by forests, that is, that’s a lot of forests!

An interesting point is that almost a quarter of them are protected by UNESCO for being considered Natural Heritage of Humanity.

Although approximately 70% of such forests are accessible to tourists, these incredible works of nature are well worth a closer look. Look:

7 – Valencia (Spain)

This municipality in Spain turns out to be one of the most unjustly forgotten parts of the entire Spanish territory.

The region is very different from the rest of Spain due to its cultural heritage.

The reason for this is given by the fact that the region is home to an impressive set of archaeological sites, some of which are also recognized by UNESCO.

The city was built on Roman, Moorish and Visigothic foundations. Valencia is one of the most prestigious art and science centers in Europe.

8 – Denmark

Even though it is a very small country, Denmark offers tourists an enormous amount of vibrant cities.

The country makes its visitors feel like they are in a fairy tale, after all, it is full of picturesque palaces and castles, world-class museums, in addition to having an extraordinary cuisine.

9 – Connecticut (USA)

Connecticut was one of the original 13 colonies and is also one of the smallest states in the United States. This place has many tourist attractions, so it could not be missing from this list.

History and literature are staples in Connecticut, and the former residences of authors Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher remain open to visitors.

In fact, the state capital, Hartford, is home to the oldest public art museum in the entire country.

Furthermore, the city of Essex has a tavern that proves to be one of the oldest in the whole country.

10 – Arkansas (USA)

The state turns out to be a natural division between the Midwest and the South of the United States.

Incredibly, despite true natural wonders, the state is, in general, little visited by tourists, most likely because it is a landlocked state.

However, this place is a true relic for those looking for a very organized city, with a unique culture, in addition to being the owner of an extraordinary natural beauty.

So, did you enjoy getting to know all these stunning places on our dear planet Earth? Now that you've probably decided where you're going to spend your next vacation, tell us in the comments and keep an eye out for the next news from Multiverso Notícias!