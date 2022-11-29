ASML – The Essential Company You’ve Never Heard Of

It is safe to say that the vast majority of the public is not aware of ASML, just as it is also safe to say that these people use dozens of products every day that only exist because of the same ASML.

In technology there is a whole B2B market that the common people do not know about. Brands like Microsoft and Apple are known to everyone, but giant companies like Oracle and Salesforce go unnoticed. For the average Afghan lucky enough not to be bombarded in the past text, SAP is just a key on the remote control, not a company that earns 30 billion Euros a year.

ASML – (Not to be confused with ASMR, which is a pervert thing) is a company that many people in the field of information technology and technology have never heard of, but without them the world literally stops.

Founded in 1984 in the Netherlands, ASML, despite the initials Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography, does not produce semiconductors. They are even further back in the production chain: They make the machines that make semiconductors.

The most common process is photolithography, a technique that emerged in the 18th century, even without the “photo” part. Later, with the discovery of photosensitive materials, photolithography was developed. With it, a stone or metal surface is covered with a photosensitive substance. A mask with a design is placed on top and the surface is exposed to light.

An acid bath removes a surface layer not protected by the photosensitive substance. Hence ink and paper applied to the stone generate an impression of the image.

On chips, a mask is used to draw circuits and components onto the surface of the silicon waffer. Ultraviolet light sensitizes a photosensitive layer, acid removes what is not protected, and bingo! We have a chip!

OK, it’s not that simple. Take the venerable 555, a timer on a chip created in 1971, popular with 10 out of 10 electronics hobbyists, a chip so useful that in 2017 at least a billion units were produced.

Hans Camenzind spent a year developing the 555, testing prototypes on protoboards and drawing the circuit, including photolithography masks, all by hand. Despite its tiny size, the 555 had 233 transistors, 16 resistors and two diodes.

In 2022 the most complex chip on the market, Apple’s M1 Ultra, has 114 billion of transistors.

The 555 design was made with 10 micron rulers. One micron equals 1 millionth of a meter. Here a 6 micron carbon tube, on top of a 50 micron diameter hairline.

If the M1 used the same technology as the 555, it would occupy several kilometers of area, and would hardly be included in the portable category. So how is it possible to cram so many transistors into so little space?

Simple (ok, it’s not): Manufacturers have developed new techniques. Chips today, like ogres, have layers, several discrete regions performing different functions depending on the “floor”, but the main change came in accuracy. In the days of the 555 integrated circuits were designed with an accuracy of 10 microns.

Today the M1 Ultra uses 5 nanometer precision. A nanometer is 1/1000 micron.

HOW did it get there? It was not easy.

In the days of the 555 you could use normal light, but with circuits being miniaturized, we got to the point where the wavelength of visible light was too long. Imagine that you have to dig a hole with a shovel. It works, but when you have to empty the soil out of a pot by the window, the shovel… doesn’t fit.

The spectrum of visible light has a wavelength between 360 and 760 nanometers, in 1993 we were already making 350 nanometer chips. The trick was switching to ultraviolet lasers, which -again- isn’t easy. You need to sensitize the photosensitive surface of the semiconductor waffer without leaking light out of the affected area.

Your light needs to be extremely “clean”, single frequency.

ASML knew this, and while developing its machines for current generations, it spent billions of dollars developing the technology of the future, and the future. Between the beginning of research and the first machine installed, there were twenty long years. Imagine explaining to your boss that you need 20 years before the first sale.

Focusing on the Extreme Ultraviolet, between 10 and 124 nanometers, which are basically x-rays, ASML had problems creating the light source. The solution was something worthy of Star Trek: In a partial vacuum with a hydrogen atmosphere, a device shoots tiny spheres of molten tin, at more than 200 km per hour. A laser hits the sphere, flattening it. A second, stronger laser vaporizes the small tin “pizza”, which in protest emits a beam of light at the precise frequency of 13.5 nanometers.

Fifty thousand spheres are fired per second, generating a continuous beam of light reflected by mirrors created by Carl Zeiss. These mirrors are almost a state secret. The accuracy is so great that during production lasers are used to remove individual atoms and keep the surface of the mirrors as flat as possible.

This highly precise light etches the circuitry onto the photosensitive surface. A modern chip can have dozens of layers, each of which needs to be precisely etched. absolutewe are talking about structures a few tens of atoms wide.

This requires a lot of software to control every step of the process. In sensors and embedded systems alone, an ASML TwinScan machine has 12.5 million lines of code.

In terms of specific software for waffer production, in 1989 ASML equipment had 200 million lines of code. In 2003 that number reached 1.25 billion.

Calling this ASML equipment a “machine” is an almost gross oversimplification. A typical piece of equipment costs $200 million and dismantled takes 40 containers, so forget free Amazon Prime shipping.

Not that you find it easy to sell, between ordering and delivery there is a period of 18 months. That’s if ASML wasn’t working at 100% of its production capacity.

ASML’s customers include the vast majority of semiconductor manufacturers, including large ones such as Samsung, Intel and Taiwan’s TSMC.

Linus Sebastian, from Linus Tech Tips, visited Intel’s chip factory in Israel, showing in detail (when possible) the machine (the technical name is stepper) of ASML, and the concern with keeping production running non-stop is impressive. The cost of such equipment is very high, so a machine that is stopped is money lost.

Miniaturization doesn’t stop. TSMC, ASML’s partner in Taiwan, intended to start producing 3-nanometer chips as early as 2022. Intel wants to produce 1.8-nanometer chips in 2025.

ASML will, as always, be Intel’s supplier. Between 2023 and 2024 they will break the 1.1 nanometer barrier. In 2025 they will deliver the US$400 million equipment capable of producing chips with a resolution of less than 0.8 nanometers, but this will not go very far.

The smaller the component and the greater the complexity, the more chances of waffers being produced with error, at some point you throw so much chip away that it is not worth producing at that resolution. As a result, chips become exponentially more expensive until the technology is mastered. But the limit is now physical.

A silicon atom has a diameter of 0.2 nanometers. Drawing circuits at 0.8 nm we are dealing almost with individual atoms. Below that, only the atoms split, and you don’t have to be Japanese to know that this is not a good idea.