Athletes from Belgium fell out after defeat to Morocco, says newspaper

photo: Photo Montage by Jack Guez and Odd Andersen/AFP Jan Vertonghen and Kevin De Bruyne reportedly clashed in the Belgium dressing room

Favorite classification in Group F of the World Cup, Belgium was in a delicate situation after the defeat by 2-0 to Morocco. According to the newspaper L’quipe, a ‘crisis meeting’ would have been held on Monday (28), at the Belgian CT, to address the sporting situation and an internal conflict between two players.

According to the French newspaper, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne had a disagreement with defender Jan Vertonghen in the locker room at Al Thumama stadium after the match against the Moroccans. The discussion had to be contained by striker Romelu Lukaku.

Also according to L’quipe, part of the Belgian team’s problems on the field reflects personal disputes between some athletes, such as the case of De Bruyne with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. They haven’t spoken for years for private reasons.

“Michy Batshuayi and Romelu Lukaku are not best friends either. Eden Hazard and Leandro Trossard do not speak,” says the publication.

De Bruyne interview

Another fact that could have undermined the dressing room was an interview given by De Bruyne before the match against Morocco. Asked about Belgium’s chances of winning the Cup, the Manchester City midfielder replied “none”. He explained it by saying that the generation was “very old”.

The speech of the main player of the Belgian Selection reverberated badly internally. After the setback for the Africans, Vertonghen responded to a journalist’s question about the reasons for the defeat by stating: “we probably attacked badly because we are too old”.

ranking chances

To advance to the next stage of the World Cup, the Belgians just need to win the direct confrontation against Croatia. If that happens, they would reach six points and could only be surpassed by Morocco, which can go to seven.

In the event of a tie, Belgium would need a combination of results, with Canada beating Morocco, and taking away a three-goal difference. A defeat would eliminate the Belgians.