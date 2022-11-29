During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Zoe Saldana revealed to have been to a screening of Avatar: The Way of Water very recently.

It was the first time that the actress attended. Revealing her reaction, the star said she got really emotional.

“I’m usually very talkative, but if I seem a little off it’s because I’ve just come back from an exhibition. I went to watch Avatar: The Path of Water. I’m still processing. It’s very exciting. I was crying. It’s very special.”

A little over 10 years passed after the moments of tension experienced in Pandora due to the unbridled and inhuman exploitation. Now, the soul of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) lives in your new Na’vi body. With the new family formed with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), they live in the planet’s spectacular universe, where they make alliances to keep the peace. Everything changes radically when the RDA corporation returns to finish what it started. The time has come to form an army to protect your future from the new human threat.

With direction of James Cameronthe sequel to the 2009 film, Avatar: The Way of Wateris set to premiere on December 15.

The main cast brings Sam Worthington (On the Edge of the Abyss), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), Sigourney Weaver (Aliens: The Rescue), Cliff Curtis (Heroes), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Stephen Lang (The Man in Darkness), and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman).

What is the sequel about?

Avatar: The Path of Water is the long-awaited sequel to Avatar (2009), the highest-grossing film of all time. Director James Cameron returns as helm the project, which will be the first of four sequels in development.

Despite living a peaceful life with their family after the events of the original feature, Jake Sully and Ney’tiri must leave home to explore other regions of Pandora, going to sea and making pacts with other Na’vi.

However, the situation is complicated when the threat of humans returns, and war breaks out again. Jake and Ney’tiri must forge new alliances as they struggle to stay together and take care of not only their family, but the entire tribe.