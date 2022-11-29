“Babilônia”, a film with Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire, gets a trailer; watch

THE Paramount Pictures Brasil released last Monday (28), the final trailer for “Babylon”, the new film by director Damien Chazelle. The cast brings together great stars, such as Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and Jean Smart.

Set in Los Angeles, “Babylon” takes place in Hollywood at the end of the 1920s, a time of transition from silent films to talkies. A major movie star, Nellie LaRoy rises through the ranks, successfully transitioning from one model to the next. However, not all actors are so lucky.

The plot follows the story of Mexican actor Manny Torres (Diego Calva), who arrives in Hollywood in an attempt to build his career. However, when he meets eccentric figures in the field, such as Nellie (Margot Robbie) and star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), everything changes.

Names like Lukas Haas, PJ Byrne, Olivia Hamilton, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde also star in the feature. Watch the trailer:

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, the film is a Paramount Pictures production in partnership with Marc Platt, Wild Chickens and Organism Pictures Production. Actor Tobey Maguire, along with Michael Beugg, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel, signs the executive production of the feature.

“Babilônia” premieres on January 19, 2023 in Brazilian theaters.