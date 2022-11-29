Baby born with a 6 cm tail, rare phenomenon has only 200 cases in the world

According to doctors, the tail was “soft, covered with skin and fine hair”, in addition to having a “pointed” tip.

Published on 11/28/2022, at 9:22 pm Disclosure/Holland Portal Camila Vieira

A Mexican girl was born with a tail about 6 centimeters long. The phenomenon has only been recorded another 200 times in the world, so it is considered extremely rare. The child was born by caesarean section in a hospital in Nuevo León. According to doctors, the tail was “soft, covered with skin and fine hair”, in addition to having a “pointed” tip.

According to the medical team, the contents came out of the end of the coccyx with the base slightly to the left and could be passively moved without pain, but did not show spontaneous movement. Although the baby cried when the structure was pierced with a needle. Although she was born with the anomaly, the baby is otherwise healthy, with brain, heart, hearing and urine tests all showing normal results. Her parents also appeared to be in good health in their early 20s.

Typically, human tails are divided into two categories. Psudotails are growths that look like a tail but are caused by spinal problems or tumors. While the “true tails” contain muscles, blood vessels and nerves, but not bones, very similar to that of animals.