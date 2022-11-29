Bank opens selection for job openings in several areas: see how to apply

The first national fintech announced that it has job vacancies throughout the Brazilian territory. The news was given by Inter’s Human Resources portal, in which it reported that registrations must be made through the website, together with the candidate’s curriculum vitae. But it is worth mentioning that Inter did not say until which day the registrations will be open, so it is important that the candidate registers as soon as possible.

Inter is offering around 69 opportunities in the most diverse areas. However, you need to be aware, as the vacancies are to work in the states of Minas Gerais and São Paulo, so it is important to be available to change residence or reside in the state of the vacancy. In addition, the company reported that it is looking for committed and talented employees.

All selected candidates will need to undergo a remote interview prior to hiring. The requirements for hiring to be carried out depend on the position and are written in its description. So it’s worth keeping an eye out to find out which vacancy fits you best.

Areas of expertise

The bank has vacancies for different areas of activity, namely:

Business;

Commercial;

Internship;

Investments;

Marketing;

Technology.

Benefits offered by Inter

Fintech is offering, in addition to remuneration, a list of benefits for its employees. Are they:

Health care;

Dental care;

Childcare assistance;

Participation in profits and results;

Life insurance;

food stamps;

Meal ticket;

Transportation vouchers.

Learn more about Banco Inter

The Bank was founded in 1994, and was the first bank to become 100% digital in Brazil. In addition, the company prides itself on being a sustainable and inclusive fintech “We create value not only for our customers, but also for employees, investors and society as a whole. Always aligned with our Financial, Environmental, Social and Governance pillars.”

To become an Inter customer, simply download the app available for Android and iOS and create an account. With the digital bank account, the customer has access to the Inter credit card, with no annual fee, and to several advantages that only Inter offers.