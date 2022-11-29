Belgium holds ‘crisis meeting’ amid Qatar controversy

The climate in Belgium’s delegation at the World Cup signals not being the best. According to the French newspaper “L’Equipe”, the technical commission and the selection’s executives held a ‘crisis meeting’, last Monday (28), to try to solve the problems caused by the bad relationships in the cast.

Still according to the newspaper, “the group had overcome their lack of will and their enmities in the competition”. However, it seems that these situations emerged after a setback against Morocco. The newspaper also reveals that Kevin De Bruyne and Courtois have not spoken for years due to private reasons.

“Michy Batshuayi and Romelu Lukaku aren’t best friends either. Eden Hazard and Leandro Trossard don’t speak,” adds L’Equipe.

The controversy in Belgium gained even more relevance with the team’s latest performances in the World Cup. De Bruyne, Hazard and Vertonghen gave public statements criticizing the defense and attack sectors, respectively, with the same justifications: the aging of the squad.

Recently, coach Roberto Martínez admitted, amid the controversies, that the atmosphere in the locker room is not the best. However, the Spaniard said that the discussions are natural due to the athletes living together for years.

“Yes, there are tensions in the group. It’s natural. The players have been playing together for a long time. It’s like a family. If you don’t have tension or disagreements in a family, it’s because you don’t have emotions,” he said at a press conference.

With the crisis in place, on and off the field, Belgium will play survival in the World Cup next Thursday (1), at 12:00 (Brasília time). The Red Devils face Croatia, at the Ahmed Bin Ali stadium, in Al-Rayyan, for the last round of the first phase.

In third place in Group F, with three points, the Belgians can think of nothing but the victory over the Croatians so they don’t depend on combinations of results to continue in the competition.