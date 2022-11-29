Benzema is tipped to return to the Cup, and the coach dismisses it – 11/29/2022 – Sport

The situation of Karim Benzema, who landed on the island of Réunion this Tuesday (29), is not part of “the things that occupy my mind”, declared French coach Didier Deschamps, who prefers to deal with “the 24 players who are here”, referring to the World Cup with the French national team.

Away from the World Cup after injury, Benzema arrived at Reunion Island around 5:20 am (Brasília time), according to AFP, a day after rumors emerged in Spain about a possible return to training with Real Madrid.

The Ballon d’Or will spend a week in the Indian Ocean, according to a source close to the player. He arrived at Roland Garros International Airport in Sainte Marie without comment. Wearing comfortable clothes and a red cap, he walked straight into an SUV.

Asked about the Real Madrid player, still present in the official list of France in the World Cup, Didier Deschamps clarified the question. “You’re looking for things,” he replied at the press conference ahead of the game between Tunisia and France on Wednesday (30), which will end the group stage.

“It’s not things that worry me. I spoke to Karim after he left, you guys [jornalistas] know his situation and his recovery period”, continued the French coach.

“I take care of the 24 players who are here. I leave that to you [jornalistas], if you want to talk, debate, imagine. I will not comment on things that do not affect our daily lives, “she concluded.

Benzema was ruled out of the World Cup on 19 November after suffering a thigh injury in training. The French Federation estimated that he would need three weeks to recover.

Deschamps did not replace the Frenchman in the squad and the Real Madrid striker remains on the official list for the World Cup. In the first two games, his name was present on the team list, with the mention “absent”.

Questioned by the AFP, Fifa said that, in the event of a title, it would award a medal to each player and that Benzema “would be entitled” to one, but that the decision to consider him world champion depended, ultimately, on the French team.

On social networks, the player published a photo of Ronaldo Fenômeno in the 2002 World Cup final. The World Cup marked the return on top of the Brazilian athlete after a series of serious injuries.