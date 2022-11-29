Benzema recovers and will be able to defend France, says radio

French striker Karim Benzema is recovered and, with that, France gains an important reinforcement for the sequence of the World Cup. Current winner of the Ballon d’Or, the player suffered an injury to the quadriceps of his left thigh and the announcement of the cut for the dispute was made by France. However, the situation seems to have changed, according to journalist Carlos Rodríguez, of radio “Onda Madrid”.

According to the broadcaster, Benzema has fully recovered from the physical problem and is ready to compete again in the World Cup in Qatar. Despite being sidelined by the injury, France manager Didier Deschamps did not make a substitution in his squad of players. With that, Karim Benzema will still be able to play in the World Cup.