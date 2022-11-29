Black Adam’s 2nd Post-Credits Scene Revealed

The site reveals what the second post-credits scene of Adam Black would look like, which ended up being removed from the film.

According to sources from the TheDirectthe second post-credits scene, which was removed from the final cut of de black adamwould tease the future of Doctor Fate, who was played in the adaptation by Pierce Brosnan, in the DCU (formerly the DCEU).

The brief scrapped sequence takes place during the day in a sandy location. The opening scene slowly moves from the ground to reveal Doctor Fate’s helmet lying on the sand. A hand then enters the frame to grab The Helmet of Fate, though the scene quickly fades to black before the mysterious individual’s identity can be revealed.

The Helmet of Fate notably disintegrated in Hawkman’s hands (Aldis Hodge) during the film’s climax after Pierce Brosnan’s wizard has made the ultimate sacrifice. So a shift in movement to see the helmet dissolve could have led to the removal of this tag, or perhaps it simply disappeared until the arrival before this mysterious hand in the sand.

black adam continues to be shown in cinemas across Brazil.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Adam Black, the archrival of the hero Shazam. The new live-action DCU shows the origin of the dark wizard and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Read its synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam (Rock) is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock 🇧🇷Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge 🇧🇷The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi 🇧🇷Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz, Noah Centineo 🇧🇷The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom-Smasher, Quintessa Swindell 🇧🇷Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan 🇧🇷007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor and Viola Davis 🇧🇷The Suicide Squad) as Amanda Waller.

The actor Marwan Kenzari 🇧🇷Aladdin) is also in black adam🇧🇷 Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actor Henry Cavill 🇧🇷The Man of Steel) will appear with his Superman in a post-credits scene.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra 🇧🇷No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel 🇧🇷A Piece of Travel) and the double Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani 🇧🇷The Mauritanian🇧🇷 black adam was released in Brazilian theaters on October 20.

