Black Panther star will be in A Quiet Place 3

Actress Lupita Nyong’o, who is a success in the movie Black Panther, is in final negotiations to star in A Quiet Place 3, horror franchise. In short, with the name “A Quiet Place: Day One”, still untitled in Brazil, the film will be a kind of spin-off of A Quiet Place and should show the beginning of the alien invasion that devastated the first two films.

The alien theme has already been approached in a flashback of A Quiet Place: Part II, but it was focused on the vision of the characters of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the actor who directed both films. Therefore, the new continuation is described as a derivative film, which aimed to expand the universe created in the original, telling different stories.

A Quiet Place 3 will be directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig). Initially the direction would be Jeff Nichols (Special Destination) who left the project. With the addition of Nyong’o to the plot and the expanded universe, at first the franchise will be bigger than expected. Still, actress Emily Blunt, protagonist of A Quiet Place, should not resume her role in this continuation.

Finally, A Quiet Place: Day One hits American theaters on March 8, 2024. Lupita Nyong’o can be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters across Brazil.

The Abbott family must face the terrors of the outside world while fighting for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound aren't the only threats in the sand's path.

