Bob Iger celebrates first day back as CEO of Disney

Officially back as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger appeared happy of life on their social networks, celebrating their first day of work after their return.

At the time, the executive shared a photo of the company’s headquarters, saying in the caption that he is grateful to be back.

🇧🇷Full of gratitude and emotion to be back,” said iger🇧🇷

The Hollywood market was surprised when the The Walt Disney Company announced the return of Bob Iger as CEO, to take the place of Bob Chapek🇧🇷

The reason behind the departure of Chapek is unknown, but speculation points out that his work was not well regarded by shareholders.

For those who don’t remember, the controversy involving Scarlett Johansson in Black Widowwhich claimed breach of contract and initiated legal proceedings, caused enormous attrition.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to The Walt Disney Company over his long career, including leading the company through unprecedented challenges in a time of pandemic. Our board concluded that Disney is entering a complex period of industry transformation, and Bob Iger is uniquely positioned to lead.”

concluded the spokeswoman Susan Arnold🇧🇷