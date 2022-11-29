Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie play young movie stars in the new ‘Babylon’ trailer; Check out!

Director’s new film Damien Chazelle🇧🇷Babylon‘, just won its new official trailer.

‘Babylon’ is a period film set in 1920s Los Angeles.

Chloe Fineman🇧🇷 Jeff Garlin, Troy MetcalfDiego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li🇧🇷 Katherine Waterston🇧🇷 Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin🇧🇷 Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne and Damon Gupton are also part of the project.

Scripted by Chazelle and set in the late 1920s, during the film industry’s transition from silent films to talking pictures, ‘Babylon‘ explores the rise and fall of various movie stars.

Remember that Robbie replaced Emma Stonewho has had scheduling conflicts because of her pregnancy and other projects she will be filming next year.

The actress would live Clara Bow, the first it girl of the entertainment industry.

Pitt will bring to life a fictional movie star who struggles to make the transition to talking pictures, known as talkies🇧🇷 His role will be loosely based on John Gilbert.

THE Paramount Pictures will be in charge of distributing the drama, which will have a limited release in December 25, 2022 before debuting on the international circuit in January 07, 2022gaining prominence at festivals.

Olivia Hamilton🇧🇷 Matt Plouffe🇧🇷 Maguire and Marc Platt enter as producers.

