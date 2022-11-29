Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva star in the new Babylon trailer

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, Oscar winner for Best Director in 2017, film opens in January

Babylon, a film written and directed by Damien Chazelle, had a new trailer released today by Paramount Pictures. The cast brings together great stars like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and Jean Smart, in addition to introducing Diego Calva to the general public. Premiering in Brazil on January 19, the feature has a soundtrack signed by Oscar®-winning composer Justin Hurwitz.

Set in Los Angeles, the narrative tells a story of ambition and unbridled excess, following the rise and fall of the characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in a young Hollywood. Lukas Haas, PJ Byrne, Olivia Hamilton, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde also star in the film.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, the film is a Paramount Pictures production in partnership with Marc Platt, Wild Chickens and Organism Pictures Production. Actor Tobey Maguire, along with Michael Beugg, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel, signs the executive production of the feature.

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY

Damien Chazelle

MADE BY

Marc Platt, pga, Matthew Plouffe, pga, Olivia Hamilton, pga

EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION OF

Michael Beugg, Tobey Maguire, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook, Adam Siegel

MUSIC BY

Justin Hurwitz

STARRING BY

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, PJ Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee , Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde

